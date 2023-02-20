MEMORIALS
ARLENE DUNHAM BERGES: “A Christmas Memory” from The Baytown Genealogy Society, Inc.
MEMORIALS
ARLENE DUNHAM BERGES: “A Christmas Memory” from The Baytown Genealogy Society, Inc.
SYLVIA DRYER: “The Fun Habit: How the Pursuit if Joy and Wonder Can Change Your Life” from Jennifer Muldrow
MARTHA SUE DYKES: “Snackable Bakes: 101 Easy-Peasy Recipes for Exceptionally Scrumptious Sweets and Treats” from Glenda Enderli and family
PAUL EDWARDS: “Personal Finance 101: An Essential Primer on Personal Finance” and “I Love It Here: How Great Leaders Create Organizations Their People Never Want to Leave” from Carl Jr., Tom and Amy Currie
FERN JAMES: “Bridge for Dummies” and “Bid, Play and Defend” from Joan and and Ruben Linares and family
ANNA MARIE KALBITZ: “The ABCs of How We Learn,” “How to Talk So Kids Can Learn,” “Chasing Vermeer,” “The Penderwicks,” “The Moffats,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “Little Women” and “From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankwiler” from friends of Cyndy Kalbitz Veselka
MARY BETH MOAK: “A Pig, a Fox, and a Box,” “Pete the Cat and the Sprinkle Stealer,” “Nat the Cat Takes a Bath” and Bib Bub, Small Tub” (for the Children’s Collection) from Jason and Allison (Smith) Mull; “Splat the Cat” and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” (for the Children’s Collection) from Braden and Gayle Woodall
JOHN RENNIE: “Fine Woodworking: Bookcases, Built-ins and Cabinets” from Jennifer Muldrow
GLADYS SKAGGS: “George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage that Saved the Monarchy,” “The Watchmaker’s Daughter: The True tory of World War II Heroine Carrie Ten Boon,” “That Cheese Plate Wants to Party: Festive Boards, Spreads and Recipes” and “Lonely Planet: Europe” from Annelle Lovering
DOLORES VERNON: “Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty and Simple” and “Sheet Pan Sweets: Simple Streamlined Dessert Recipes” from Amy Currie
The following person was honored during recent weeks:
HONORARIUM
MARY BROWN CODY, in appreciation for program: “Images of America: Baytown” and “Grow Containers: Essential Know-How and Expert Advice for Gardening Success” from Lakewood Garden Club
