Mont Belvieu City Manager Brian Winningham opened his State of the City report Tuesday with a photo nearly four decades old.
It was an abandoned, run-down house bearing the sign, “Welcome to the city without a town.”
Probably everyone in the audience at the monthly meeting of the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce had seen that photo, but it still elicited hearty laughs.
“Sometimes it feels this way,” Winningham said. “Then I remember we are a growing city. We do have a town. It’s just in construction.”
The current footprint of Mont Belvieu didn’t exist until the early to mid-1990s, having relocated a couple miles east of what originally was the town of Barbers Hill after a 1985 explosion in a natural gas storage cavern.
The city had fewer than 2,000 residents in the 1990s.
Its salt caverns were on their way to being the largest underground storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas in the US. But there was no way to foresee Mont Belvieu with population of 10,000 today.
Winningham’s presentation put the current population at 10,700. It is expected to double or triple in the next 20 years.
There are 3,400 total households in the city now, and currently the city is adding about 350 new homes per year. Ninety-one percent of residents live in single-family homes. Mont Belvieu homes have a median market value of $331,000.
“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s growth that has to be managed. If you look at our footprint now, including the industry (located along SH 146 on The Hill), it is definitely controlled growth.”
He lauded city council for forward thinking, diligent attention to zoning and the city’s comprehensive plan, which is updated every two years.
“We try to get it right for the citizens,” Winningham said.
Get It Right in 2023-24 is the theme for city employees.
With 34 subdivisions and two more in progress, the biggest boom is in the works.
“That’s all Riceland,” Winningham referred to a highlighted area on Mont Belvieu’s future land use map, a planned development that will include 3,800 to 4,000 new homes “right in the middle of our great city,” he said. “We’re partners with them.”
A public-private deal has Riceland building a new city center, including city hall and fire station, for Mont Belvieu.
“We’re like a start-up company,” the second-year city manager said. “We have to start from scratch. They are projecting an October ribbon-cutting for City Hall. The firehouse should be done by then.”
Getting around the city is always a concern as a surging population always seems to overflow current roads.
“One of the most important parts in my brain is how do we get in and out of the city, how do we travel around the city, how do we make your lives better going to and from work?” Winningham said.
That’s having Mont Belvieu collaborate with Chambers County and TxDOT.
“We have to get this right,” he said.
East-west routes are a concern. Plans to continue Langston west to SH 146 are in the works and Chambers County just voted to work on widening FM 565 between SH 99 and SH 146.
“We have to start from scratch and create from nothing,” Winningham said. “A million dollars a mile would be cheap. We have about 60 miles of roads we’d like to put in around the area and that’s going to take a lot of money.”
Things never happen as fast as people want.
“We’re trying to be actively patient with everything we’re doing now in order to get everything right. I’d rather be patient with time than to have to go back and correct some mistakes.”
The city just voted to issue $40 million in certficates of obligation in order to spend at least $37 million of that on doubling the capacity of the current wastewater treatment plant from 1.5 million gallons per day to 3 million gallons per day.
There was no putting off that fix.
“We have $500,000 homes in Mont Belvieu and I’m going to ask them not to flush their toilets?” Winningham asked facetiously. “There’s no way I’m going to do that. No way the city council is going to do that.
“So that is our primary focus over the next couple of years.”
Mont Belvieu’s tax rate is 44.3 cents per $100 home value and there is no expectation of it raising.
A tax base of $4.27 billion in ad valorem property values helps keep the lights on.
And it goes to things like Mont Belvieu’s parks. According to stats provided by Winningham, Mont Belvieu City Park on Eagle Drive had 414,000 visits in the last 12 months. Hackberry Park opened this spring and its dog park is coming soon. New soccer fields are targeted to open in spring 2024.
“We’ve got some great things going on,” Winningham said. “But we’ve got to get it right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.