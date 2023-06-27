Get in touch with nature

The Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education and Recreation Center offers a variety of programs to increase awareness, appreciation and understanding of wetlands, the environment and cultural history.
Every year, thousands of visitors and students come to the center in Baytown at 1724 Market Street to learn about wetlands and their inhabitants.
Each summer, the Wade Into Wetlands Summer Science Camp attracts students from first to 10th grade for week-long, fun-filled learning experiences with offsite educational field trips. The camp is held June through August. Full-day camps are offered at the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education Center for $150 per week. Half-day camps at the Baytown Nature Center are $75 per week.
Academic and financial-need scholarships are available. Scholarship applications, with supporting documentation and a teacher recommendation for the academic scholarship, must be submitted before registering. Completed forms may be dropped off at the Wetlands Education Center or emailed to Jina.Faith@baytown.org.
The Wetlands Center, located on the banks of Goose Creek, opened on January 26, 1998. Eddie Gray, a member of the Goose Creek Stream Greenbelt Development Committee, sought the committee’s permission to purchase an abandoned bowling alley and turn it into a wetlands education center.
In 1996, after the land was purchased, the committee applied for and received a $350,000 matching grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to develop the center. Lee College and Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District (GCCISD) also entered into agreements to support and use the facility. Each contributes funds annually. The center property encompasses six acres. The 14,000 square-foot building includes staff offices, meeting rooms, a science lab and an exhibit hall.
The Wetlands Center’s 9,000 square foot Robert M. Craig Exhibit Hall features a variety of exhibits.
• “Gator World,” with its juvenile alligators and large wetlands mural, is a favorite with visitors young and old.
• “The Land of Milk and Honey” highlights honeybees with a demonstration hive.
• “The Coastal Connection Room” houses aquariums with fresh and saltwater inhabitants collected from local bays and estuaries.
• “Wings Over Wetlands,” covering an entire wall, shows the diversity of birds that inhabit wetlands area.
• The snake exhibit is home to several native Texas snakes.
• The Wetlands Center is an official site on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.