GREATER BAYTOWN
Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center

Get in touch with nature

Goose Creek is a popular place for kayaking and taking in the nature and wetlands scenery.

The Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education and Recreation Center offers a variety of programs to increase awareness, appreciation and understanding of wetlands, the environment and cultural history.

Every year, thousands of visitors and students come to the center in Baytown at 1724 Market Street to learn about wetlands and their inhabitants.

At the Wade Into Wetlands camp, participants learn about the many types of fish and marine life along the shores of Goose Creek and surrounding waterways.
There’s much to see at the variety of camps offered during the summer for Baytown area youth, including birding.
Youth are able to participate in many interesting education projects at the Wetlands Center. Pictured is Director Tracey Prothro with young guests.
Youth are able to participate in many interesting education projects at the Wetlands Center. 

An error occurred