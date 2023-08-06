Get children back to school and on track with routine vaccinations

School will be starting very soon. Parents are busy gathering school supplies and have a long list of things that need to be accomplished before the first day of school. Getting their children’s required vaccines should be at the top of that list.
As the youngsters head back to school, it’s important to make sure they get caught up on vaccines, because maintaining sufficient immunization rates is critical to preventing disease outbreaks and ensuring the health of Texas students.
These on-time vaccinations are essential because it helps provide immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.
All school district immunization requirements, including Goose Creek CISD, are determined by the state legislature and set by the Texas Department of State Health Services, in conjunction with the Texas Education Agency. The law requires that all students be as up to date as medically feasible in order to attend classes. A student must show acceptable evidence of vaccination prior to entry, attendance or transfer to a public or private elementary or secondary school in Texas.
Vaccines work by stimulating the body’s immune system to safely provide protection against viruses or bacteria that cause infection. After vaccination, the immune system is prepared to respond quickly when the body encounters the disease-causing organism.
The World Health Organization estimates that immunization currently prevents 3.5 million deaths every year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza and measles.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that routine vaccinations during childhood help prevent 14 diseases, like measles and whooping cough. It also reports that among children born from 1994 to 2018, vaccinations will prevent an estimated 936,000 early deaths, 8 million hospitalizations and 419 million illnesses. The CDC also stresses the importance of well-child checkups, so you can ask the doctor questions and keep track of your child’s growth and development.
It is important to keep your child’s vaccination records up to date and in a safe place. Without documentation, your child might not be allowed to attend school, play sports or travel abroad.
One of the services on that list is Legacy Community Health located at 4301 Garth Rd., Suite 400, Baytown.
“For the last three school years, Legacy has vaccinated approximately 24,000 kids a school year,” said Jessica Ginn, senior director of School-based Health for Legacy Community Health.
Legacy offers discounts for those without insurance or the ability to pay and accepts most health insurance plans including HMO/PPOs, CHIP and Medicaid. It also offers programs to lower the cost of health care services.
Childcare facility immunization requirements are also set by the same entities as for school districts.
“Childcare facilities typically request vaccination and health step for admission. This step is a drive for parents to take the child to see pediatricians for updating vaccines and getting blood work to check for anemia and lead,” said Ginn.
Talk to your doctor, nurse or healthcare provider to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccinations.
Extracurricular activities and team physicals
While you’re getting ready for back-to-school, remember that some athletic programs, sports teams or other activities require physical examinations and vaccinations. All participants in GCCISD’s competitive sports program must have a medical examination and a signed parental permission form before participating in any athletic activity, including practices.
“We offer sports physicals during your child’s annual exam or through a separate sports physical appointment. We recommend scheduling a sports physical six weeks before the activity will start. Summer is a great time to get a sports physical completed for your child if they plan on playing fall sports,” said Ginn.
Physical exams must be completed prior to junior high participation and again prior to first and third years of high school. These exams are designed to determine if the student has any condition which would make it hazardous to participate in an event.
Talk to the athletic department or program director to learn the requirements for your school district. β
