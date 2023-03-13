With a brisk wind blowing and clear skies on Saturday, more than 480 cyclists took to the roads for a good cause during the 34th annual Gator Ride.
Hearts and Hands of Baytown is now serving as the organizer of the event, which was previously led by the YMCA since 1989. All proceeds from the event are going toward the Gear Up to End Hunger annual campaign to provide assistance to families in need.
“We are overwhelmed by the show of support and all of the riders who participated in this event,” said Nikki Rincon, Hearts and Hands executive director. “Their generosity is certainly appreciated and will go a long way to helping our food pantry provide assistance to local families.”
The ride began on Lee Drive in front of the Lee College Arena. As the cyclists took off, they were able to choose their route of either 33 or 55 miles. In addition, families participated in a shorter ride of 5.6 miles.
Husband and wife duo Robert and Brandi Martinez were excited to participate in the event.
“This is my third year to take part in this ride and this is Robert’s first time,” Brandi said. “We thought this be a fun and great event, while helping our community at the same time.”
Cyclists of many ages participated in the rides, with the youngest being 5 and the oldest was 85.
Seabrook resident and avid cyclist Ricky Carroll traveled the long route and said he was impressed with the event.
“The weather, if you pretend there was no wind, was perfect for a bicycle ride,” Carroll said. “I think the family ride was one of the event’s most endearing features.”
Carroll said he spoke with several riders who hope to see the return of long routes that include the Fred Hartman Bridge and the Lynchburg Ferry. They will get their wish as Rincon said a route over the bridge is “in the works” for 2024.
“This event was worth getting up early to ride,” he said. “I’ll definitely be back again next year.”
Major sponsors for the Gator Ride that included Chevron Phillips Cedar Bayou, ExxonMobil, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, BDI Resources, Community Resource Credit Union, Awards and Engraving, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Lee College, Harris County Precinct 3 Tom Ramsey, Neighbors Emergency Center and Houston Dynamic Services Inc.
