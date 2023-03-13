Gator ride

With a brisk wind blowing and clear skies on Saturday, more than 480 cyclists took to the roads for a good cause during the 34th annual Gator Ride.

Hearts and Hands of Baytown is now serving as the organizer of the event, which was previously led by the YMCA since 1989. All proceeds from the event are going toward the Gear Up to End Hunger annual campaign to provide assistance to families in need.

