track

Iowa’s Julien Gillum competes in the 1600 Meter Relay during day two of the Big Ten Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Jerod Ringwald/hawkeyesports.com)

 Jerod Ringwald

The collegiate track careers of Baytown alums are successfully off and running.

Goose Creek Memorial 2017 graduate Julien Gillum and 2022 Ross S. Sterling alumnus Cameron Chin have earned their fair share of honors. Gillum is entering his senior season at the University of Iowa this fall, while Chin will be a sophomore at Lamar University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.