Iowa’s Julien Gillum competes in the 1600 Meter Relay during day two of the Big Ten Men's and Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. (Jerod Ringwald/hawkeyesports.com)
The collegiate track careers ofBaytown alums are successfully off and running.
Goose Creek Memorial 2017 graduate Julien Gillum and 2022 Ross S. Sterling alumnus Cameron Chin have earned their fair share of honors. Gillum is entering his senior season at the University of Iowa this fall, while Chin will be a sophomore at Lamar University.
This past spring, Gillum was a NCAA qualifier in 400-meter hurdles and as part of a 1,600-meter relay team. In addition, he placed second in 400-meter hurdles at the Desert Heat Classic with a collegiate-best time of 49.73 ranks fourth in the program’s history. He also earned Big 10 Conference Track Athlete of the Week honors.
During the 2022 outdoor track season, Gillum was first team All-American as part of a 1,600-meter relay and second team All-American in the 400-meter hurdles.
In 2021, Gillum ran third leg on a 1,600-meter relay that placed fifth with a time of 3:02.54 at the NCAA Championships, earning first team All-America honors.
The future looks bright for Chin at Lamar as he earned Southland Conference Outdoor and Indoor Freshman of the Year. He earned second team honors in the 400-meter dash.
Additionally, Chin ran the 200, 400, 4x100 and 4x400 with nine top 10 finishes. He also recorded a personal best time of 21.68 seconds in the 200 meters at the Victor Lopez Classic.
The indoor track season saw Chin set a personal record in the 400-meters with a time of 47.70 and a third place finish at the Southland Indoor Track and Field Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.