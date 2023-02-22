Texas City’s Kason Smith and Goose Creek Memorial’s Dekadrian Wise battle for the ball in Tuesday’s bi-district playoff game Clear Lake High School on Tuesday night. GCM came away with the victory and will face Houston Madison on Friday.
Survive and advance is the goal in the UIL State Playoffs. The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots boys basketball team did just that, outlasting the Texas City Stingarees 58-56 in a nail-biter at Clear Lake High School’s Krueger Fieldhouse.
Texas City jumped out to an early six-point lead, but then the Patriots’ Tayvion Gaddis knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter to help the Patriots settle in.
GCM was held to only two points in the second quarter, partially due to early foul trouble by the Patriots top two ball handlers and the stifling Stingarees defense.
Trailing 28-22 at the break, the Patriots came out with a different game plan.
We’ve played these guys before, and we figured if we could get pressure on them, we could wear them down.” Patriot Head Coach Jamaal Haymon said.
The game was a back-and-forth affair all night. With the Patriots second-half game plan coming together, and tiring out the bigger Texas City side, Goose Creek held a 45-39 advantage heading into the final quarter of play.
Texas City’s Jordan Washington was 3-for-3 beyond the arc in the third quarter, which kept the Patriots from being able to open up the lead and get some separation.
To begin the fourth quarter, Texas City jumped back in the game, actually outscoring the Patriots in the final stanza.
The pressure defense that was being applied by the Patriots really worked to perfection. The Texas City big men were wearing down, and starting to cramp up toward the end of the game.
With the Patriots leading 58-56 with 0.8 seconds remaining in the contest, the Stingarees had a chance to tie or win the game. The Texas City ball carrier was met by a host of Patriot defenders, forcing him to alter his shot. The shot was no good, and for the third consecutive year, the Patriots are Bi-District Champions.
“Man, our defense won us the game. Pressured them all second half, I’m just really proud of my guys,” said Haymon after the game.
The Patriots will move on to the area round of the UIL State Playoffs and face Houston Madison at 7 p.m. at Pasadena Memorial High School.
