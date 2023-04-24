Goose Creek Memorial positioned themselves favorably for a playoff berth with a 7-0 win and season sweep of Lee on Friday afternoon at Patriot Field.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 1:12 am
Goose Creek Memorial positioned themselves favorably for a playoff berth with a 7-0 win and season sweep of Lee on Friday afternoon at Patriot Field.
Sammy Ibarra threw a complete game shutout, striking out 13 Ganders, allowing two hits on the day.
“I couldn’t be more satisfied with the pitching efforts of Micah Early and Samuel Ibarra in this series against Lee,” GCM head coach George Banda said. “We need to keep doing what we do in these last two games. We do not need to get caught up in what we can’t control.”
Senior centerfielder Jacob Mooney was 2-for-3 with an RBI and also scored a run. Abraham Torres, Abraham Greene, Andrew Perez, Nolan Reznicek and Cameron Cantu all had hits for the Patriots.
The Patriot win, combined with a Sterling loss to Port Neches-Groves (8-4) Friday night moved GCM (6-6) into fourth-place tie with Nederland heading into the final week of District 17-5A play.
GCM does have an opportunity to move into a tie for third-place by the end of the week as the Patriots host to Port Arthur Memorial which is 0-12 in district play. PN-G will face first-place Barbers Hill to close out the season, and Nederland will play the second place Crosby.
Barbers Hill and Crosby have locked up the top two seeds for the UIL playoffs entering the final series of the season.
The battle for the third and fourth spots may not be determined by week’s end and the playoffs may start early with district play-in/seeding games this weekend or early next week.
(0) comments
