GCM sweeps Lee 2023

Goose Creek Memorial baseball team members congratulate each other after completing their sweep of Lee on Friday night at Patriot Field.

 Sun photo by Kim Keefer

Goose Creek Memorial positioned themselves favorably for a playoff berth with a 7-0 win and season sweep of Lee on Friday afternoon at Patriot Field.

Sammy Ibarra threw a complete game shutout, striking out 13 Ganders, allowing two hits on the day.

