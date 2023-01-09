The Goose Creek Memorial girls soccer team captured first place in the Battle of the Brush Soccer Tournament in Pleasanton near San Antonio. The team finished with a 4-1 record at the event and earned enough points to advance to the Gold Bracket championship and won the title with a 3-2 advantage in penalty kicks. Celebrating the victory (bottom row, left) are Gloria Martinez, Saige West, Reagan Bloom, Kayleen Figueroa, Kennedy Tristan, Hailey Pequeno, Isabella Lopez, Patricia Lopez and Luna Lerma. Top row (from left) includes GCM girls soccer coach Roman Huizar, Ariana Veliz, Lizett Patino, Alondra Valladares, Sophia Pacheco, Layla Anaya, Anahi Toledo, Pamela Toledo, Allyson Figueroa, Gisselle Santos, Dacia Mascorro and Vanessa Flores.
