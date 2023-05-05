It was 2016 the last time the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots were in the postseason. The Crosby Cougars are a perennial playoff team.
After Thursday night’s opening games in their respective best-of-three series, both teams find themselves in the same predicament: The Coogs and Patriots will need to win two in a row in order to advance to the area round.
Goose Creek Memorial traveled across the Fred Hartman Bridge and lost 4-2 to former district foe La Porte.
The game was a pitchers’ duel through the first four innings. Bulldogs starter Kylin Manning and Patriot hurler Micah Early were up for the task, pitching in front of a raucous crowd at Bulldog Field.
GCM got on the board first when Sebastian Rojas scored on a Fabian Torres fielder’s choice, putting the Patriots up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.
La Porte scored two runs in the fourth and fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, the Patriots had two runners on base, after a walk to Abraham Greene and a base hit by Andrew Perez.
With the Patriots threatening to close the gap, Zach Reed stepped to the plate and sent a rocket to the left center field wall, which would have scored two runs. The Bulldogs left fielder drifted back to the warning track and made a spectacular leaping catch over his head against the wall to snatch the final out of the inning, and killed the Patriots’ hopes of pulling off the come-from-behind victory.
Goose Creek Memorial and La Porte played Friday afternoon in Game 2 of their bi-district series. Check online for scores and updates.
Crosby was at Santa Fe for Thursday’s Game 1 of their series and lost 6-3.
The Indians jumped ahead of the Coogs in the bottom of the third inning with two runs against Crosby starter Keith Kennemer.
Crosby’s loaded offense answered right back in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs to take the lead. Bazemore led off the inning with a double and was driven in by Kade Eudy. After an error by Santa Fe and a single by Cantu, Chapman drove in another run on an RBI single.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Santa Fe put up a four spot to regain the lead 6-3, which ended up the final tally.
The Cougars and Indians played Friday night in Game 2. Check online for updates.
