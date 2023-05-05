GCM pitcher Adrian Torres

Goose Creek Memorial pitcher Adrian Torres came on in relief to shut the door on La Porte in the Patriots’ 4-2 playoff loss at Bulldog Field on Thursday night.

It was 2016 the last time the Goose Creek Memorial Patriots were in the postseason. The Crosby Cougars are a perennial playoff team.

After Thursday night’s opening games in their respective best-of-three series, both teams find themselves in the same predicament: The Coogs and Patriots will need to win two in a row in order to advance to the area round.

