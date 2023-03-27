GCM boys advance to quarterfinals in soccer playoffs By Nathan Thigpen Special to The Sun Mar 27, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo by Chris Cody Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goose Creek Memorial is moving on to the regional quarterfinals after shutting out a strong Houston Madison team 4-0 Monday night in the area round of the UIL Region 3 playoffs at GCM.The Patriots led 2-0 at the half. Carlos Gonzalez and Joshua Franco both scored on headers off of set pieces. Patrick Amos was responsible for sending timely assists into the box off the corner kicks all night long. Carlos Gonzalez scored his second goal of the game, and fifth overall in the playoffs, off of a free kick with 28:46 left in the game. Jorge Barragon sealed the deal with another goal off a corner kick from the foot of Amos.GCM will play the winner of Baytown Lee and Fulshear game scheduled for Tuesday night at a time and site to be determined. Updates will be posted online and in the print edition of The Baytown Sun. 