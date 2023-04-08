Goose Creek Memorial baseball recorded a huge road win Saturday against Port Neches Groves in Port Neches.
Resuming play in the third inning after rain stopped Thursday’s game, the Patriots kept themselves firmly in the mix for a District 17-5A playoff spot with their 4-3 come-from-behind victory.
GCM took an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the third inning. Camron Cantu led off the inning with a single and was driven in by Abraham Greene.
PNG immediately answered back in the home half of the third inning, putting up a three spot and led 3-1 heading to the fourth.
The third inning was the only frame that the Indians were able to get to Patriot hurler Sammy Ibarra. Ibarra pitched a complete game, including Thursday’s start, before the game was delayed for two days after two innings due to inclement weather.
GCM scored a run in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Sebastian Rojas cutting the Indians lead to 3-2.
Trailing by one run in the fifth inning, Audel Abrego started the decisive rally with a single to left field. Nolan Reznicek came in to run for Abridge and scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Abraham Greene drew a walk, setting the stage for Zack Reed. Reed sent a double to right center field, scoring Greene for the go-ahead run.
Ibarra shut the Indians down in the final two frames to secure the victory.
GCM will clash with their crosstown rivals, the Sterling Rangers, Tuesday in a pivotal district matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.