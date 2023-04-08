GCM logo

Goose Creek Memorial baseball recorded a huge road win Saturday against Port Neches Groves in Port Neches.

 Resuming play in the third inning after rain stopped Thursday’s game, the Patriots kept themselves firmly in the mix for a District 17-5A playoff spot with their 4-3 come-from-behind victory.

