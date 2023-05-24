DeAndre Lamont

Goose Creek Memorial High School alumnus DeAndre Lamont was a standout defensive back for Illinois State and one of his proudest moments by celebrating a 35-7 rout of Eastern Illinois where he snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown.  The Baytown native will play his first Canadian Football League game on Friday.

 

 Photos courtesy of Illinois State Athletics

Deandre Lamont is living the dream.

The 2017 graduate of Goose Creek Memorial High School enjoyed success as a three-year football letterman and excelled as a defensive back in college at Central Arkansas and Illinois State. He ultimately wanted to take his career to the next level – in the pros.

