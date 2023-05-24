Goose Creek Memorial High School alumnus DeAndre Lamont was a standout defensive back for Illinois State and one of his proudest moments by celebrating a 35-7 rout of Eastern Illinois where he snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown. The Baytown native will play his first Canadian Football League game on Friday.
The 2017 graduate of Goose Creek Memorial High School enjoyed success as a three-year football letterman and excelled as a defensive back in college at Central Arkansas and Illinois State. He ultimately wanted to take his career to the next level – in the pros.
Lamont’s hopes were high during the April National Football League draft, but “the call” never came. However, he didn’t give up hope.
That’s when the Canadian Football League came calling.
The Baytown native will take the field on Friday as a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks. He signed with the Redblacks in April shortly after the NFL draft concluded.
“My goal has always been to work my way up to the pros,” he said. “It’s truly a dream come true. I am very thankful and blessed to be given this opportunity in the CFL. I am going to give it everything that I’ve got to help our team.”
At GCM, Lamont was an all-district player and three-year letterman who played several positions for the Patriots. He primarily played cornerback and wide receiver, but also saw some time at quarterback.
“I would play wherever they needed,” he said. “I learned a lot in those three years and it taught me a lot about the dedication that it takes to succeed at a high level. I’m very blessed.”
Former GCM football coach and current La Porte varsity defensive coach Lee Martin saw Lamont’s talents on the field first-hand.
“Deandre was one of the hardest working players I have ever seen,” Martin said. “He was a very talented athlete and a great knowledge of the game. His success does not surprise me and that he’s taken his talents to the next level. It couldn’t happen to a better person. I wish him all the best.”
Lamont’s college football career began at Central Arkansas, but he suffered a setback with an injury and transferred to Illinois State in 2022.
“I was determined that I was going to play and do whatever it took to come back better than ever,” he said. “I also realized I needed a fresh start and decided to transfer. Illinois State was the perfect fit for me.”
And now, Lamont begins to write his chapter in the CFL and had some advice for youth who also aspire to play one day under the bright lights.
“Don’t be afraid to dream big,” he said. “However, you have got to put the work in. Nothing great is ever achieved unless you put in the time and effort. I started out playing in the Optimist Club’s football program and wondered what it would be like to one day to be in the pros. I’ve definitely been blessed and I am an example of dreams coming true, but you definitely must be willing to put in the work.”
