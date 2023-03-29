Juan Martinez

Goose Creek Memorial’s Juan Martinez enjoys himself after a goal in the Patriots’ 4-0 win over Madison Monday night.

 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

Goose Creek Memorial is moving on to the Region III quarterfinals after dispatching a very good Houston Madison team 4-0 Monday night in the area round of the UIL playoffs at GCM.

In front of a jam-packed, raucous home crowd, the Patriots recorded their second straight postseason shutout victory behind great goalie play by Max Gonzalez

