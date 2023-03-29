GCM advances with 3-0 win over Madison By Nathan Thigpen, Special to The Sun Mar 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Goose Creek Memorial’s Juan Martinez enjoys himself after a goal in the Patriots’ 4-0 win over Madison Monday night. Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goose Creek Memorial is moving on to the Region III quarterfinals after dispatching a very good Houston Madison team 4-0 Monday night in the area round of the UIL playoffs at GCM.In front of a jam-packed, raucous home crowd, the Patriots recorded their second straight postseason shutout victory behind great goalie play by Max GonzalezThe Patriots led 2-0 at the half. Carlos Gonzalez and Joshua Franco both scored on headers off set pieces. “Madison did a great job of overloading the midfield, and it took us out of our game a bit.” Head coach William Freeman said.Patrick Amos was responsible for sending great balls into the box off the corner kicks all night long. Carlos Gonzalez scored his second goal of the game, and fifth overall in the playoffs, off a free kick with 28:46 left in the game. Jorge Barragon sealed the deal with another goal off a corner kick from the foot of Amos.All four Patriot goals were scored off set pieces, three corner kicks and a free kick.“I thought we executed our set pieces really well obviously. But in the second round, especially against a good team, I’d like for us to turn the ball over less going forward,” said Freeman.Next, GCM plays Fulshear at 7 p.m. Friday at HISD’s Delmar Stadium in the regional quarterfinals. Fulshear is coming off a 6-0 shutout of Baytown Lee. 