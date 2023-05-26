Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District is creating an inclusive, unified, and safe way of communicating for teachers, parents and students.
ParentSquare was presented at Monday’s school board meeting by Kendall David, Executive Director of Community Engagement, Kristyn Cathey, Director of Communications, and Mima Trujillo, MultiMedia Design Specialist.
The new system of communication was approved by Goose Creek CISD’s board members, shortly after the presentation.
Currently, parents and students of the district use Class Messenger to communicate with teachers and the district.
“We can only send one-way communication with the system we use now. However, with ParentSquare we will have ongoing two-way communications with staff for our families,” Trujillo said.
The goal of using this system is to strengthen effective communications and increase community relationships.
ParentSquare allows students and families to sign up through their choice of phone, email, text or downloading their app.
This system will provide family communication for parents that includes mass notifications, campus notifications, two-way communication in 100 languages for non-English speakers, and newsletters.
“We believe this system would be a benefit to the families in our district because it offers immediate response to students, parents, and teachers,” David said.
Students of Goose Creek CISD will have a secure way to communicate and receive notifications from their teachers and extra-curricular activities through this new system.
“I wish I had this when I was in school because it would have improved communication with my parents and my teachers. Parents and teachers will not have to wait for a translator because the system translates the teacher’s messages for them,” Trujillo said.
ParentSquare decreases the time that teachers spend creating newsletters by having embedded templates in their program to help teachers save time and create efficiently.
“This system not only benefits families in our district but provides resources in application for teachers to build newsletters, send permission slips to parents, and create a list of supplies they may need,” Cathey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.