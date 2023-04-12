Goose Creek CISD administrators visited campuses to surprise educators that were selected by the peers to serve as their campus Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year.
This year’s winners include: Stefanie Taylor, Clark; Tameka Mills, Point; Marcus Limbrick, DeZavala; Juanita Hook, Crockett; Linda Leday, Banuelos; Manuela Langlois, Goose Creek Memorial; Tara Fiedler, Sterling; Keith Brown, IMPACT; Tavia Gamboa, Baytown Junior; Cynthia Rubio, Ashbel Smith; Pamela Bradford, Carver; Glen Huey, Peter Hyland; Patricia Authement, Gentry Junior; Erny Calzoncinth, Lee; Sherry Young, Harlem; Michelle Santibanez, Hopper Primary; Lisa Garcia, Walker; Kristi Abramski, Travis; Danny Mejia, San Jacinto; Tasha Arceneaux, Alamo; Amber Wheeler, Highlands Elementary; Alexis Bryant, Cedar Bayou Junior; Latina Bogard, Austin; Deanna Senn, Lamar; Chelsea Moore, Highlands Junior; Mariam Williams-Augustin, Bowie; Sharilyn Reed, Horace Mann Junior; Kelly Congdon, Stuart Career; Marsha Goodwin Jones, Pumphrey and Kelley Campbell-Conner, Liles Early Learning Academy.
The district will host its annual Teacher of the Year/retirement banquet on May 18 at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Memorial High School, where the district Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year will be announced.
