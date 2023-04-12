Teachers of the Year 1/2

Glen Huey, Peter Hyland 2023 Teacher of the Year, celebrates his surprise win with members of the district staff. 

Goose Creek CISD administrators visited campuses to surprise educators that were selected by the peers to serve as their campus Teacher of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year. 

This year’s winners include: Stefanie Taylor, Clark; Tameka Mills, Point; Marcus Limbrick, DeZavala; Juanita Hook, Crockett; Linda Leday, Banuelos; Manuela Langlois, Goose Creek Memorial; Tara Fiedler, Sterling; Keith Brown, IMPACT; Tavia Gamboa, Baytown Junior; Cynthia Rubio, Ashbel Smith; Pamela Bradford, Carver; Glen Huey, Peter Hyland; Patricia Authement, Gentry Junior; Erny Calzoncinth, Lee; Sherry Young, Harlem; Michelle Santibanez, Hopper Primary; Lisa Garcia, Walker; Kristi Abramski, Travis; Danny Mejia, San Jacinto; Tasha Arceneaux, Alamo; Amber Wheeler, Highlands Elementary; Alexis Bryant, Cedar Bayou Junior; Latina Bogard, Austin; Deanna Senn, Lamar; Chelsea Moore, Highlands Junior; Mariam Williams-Augustin, Bowie; Sharilyn Reed, Horace Mann Junior; Kelly Congdon, Stuart Career; Marsha Goodwin Jones, Pumphrey and Kelley Campbell-Conner, Liles Early Learning Academy.

Teachers of the Year 2/2

Cynthia Rubio, Ashbel Smith 2023 Teacher of the Year, poses proudly with her students and members of the GCCISD Administration team. 

