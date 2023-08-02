For Goose Creek CISD coaches, it was a day to recognize accomplishments and remember the life of a fellow colleague.
At a meeting of coaches and campus athletic directors last week, Baytown Cup award winners were announced as well as coach of the year honors. The day began with a slide show titled “Enjoy the Moments” paying tribute to Highlands Junior School coach Trevor Smith, who passed away last month.”
“Trevor was a well-loved and respected member of the Goose Creek coaching family,” said Greg Smith, GCCISD assistant athletic director. “We felt the theme of the slide show reflected that we all need to make the most of those special moments in our lives and never take anything for granted.”
HJS girls coach Eva Bradford was a colleague of Trevor for 15 years and said he was known for his trademark grin.
“He was always smiling and a lot of fun to be around,” she said. “We had a great working relationship. Aside from coaching, the two things he loved most was his family and hunting. He was definitely a person you could count on.”
After brief comments from Superintendent Randal O’Brien and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Anthony Price and conducting routine business, Athletic Director Lee Martinez presented awards.
Goose Creek Memorial’s McNeil Greenidge was named assistant coach of the year and was presented with the award by former player Dariyus Woodson. Greenidge also received a similar award from the Texas High School Coaches Association in April.
Sterling High School girls’ volleyball coach Candace Southall-Burkhalter was presented the coach of the year award with a surprise from her parents Charles and Sheila Southall. Burkhalter led her team to the area round of the playoffs in 2022.
Gentry Junior High was awarded the Junior High Academic Belt with a 97% passing rate among its student athletes. Sterling earned the High School Academic Belt, as it boasted a 91% passing.
The Baytown Cup award for overall excellence went to Gentry and EF Green at the junior high level and Goose Creek Memorial among high schools.
“We have great things happening in our athletic programs,” Martinez said. “We are ready for another exciting year.”
