In a short meeting, the Goose Creek board has officially canvassed the votes from the May 6 elections.
Two board members – Board President Richard Clem and Trustee Helen Berrott-Tims – were present along with Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien for the special Tuesday meeting.
District 3 representative Jim Campisi defeated his opponent, Darrell Banks, by a total vote count of 125 to 45. Campisi received four absentee votes to Banks’ three. In the early vote race, Campisi received 68 and Banks netted 24. On Election Day, Campisi received 53 votes and Banks received 18.
Campisi will take over for Jessica Woods, who did not file to run for another term.
For the District 6 race, incumbent Tiffany Guy won another against challenger Yacel Amador. Since District 6 covers both Harris and Chambers counties, there was a joint election with the two regions. In the Harris County absentee vote, Guy received two votes, while Amador did not receive any. In the Chambers County absentee vote, Guy picked up a single vote. Amador did not receive any absentee votes in Chambers. For the early vote in Harris County, Amador received 21 votes and Guy netted 47. In the Chambers County early vote count, Guy received 16 votes and Amador earned four votes. On Election Day in Harris County, Amador received three more votes than Guy, with a 24 to 21 count. In Chambers County on Election Day, Guy received 31 votes and Amador received five. The total vote count, including both counties, was Guy with 118 and Amador with 54.
In District 7, Jessie Martinez ran unopposed and was certified by the board in March. Martinez replaces Shae Cottar, who had announced he would not seek reelection.
