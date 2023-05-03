As they sometimes say, there is some good news and then some not-so-good news.
Such was the case when the Goose Creek CISD board held a workshop about the upcoming budget.
There was much discussion on the proposals, including the staff reductions, but no action was taken. But, the board is doing its best to compensate its employees. They are expected to adopt the budget June 19.
Brigitte Clark, the district’s chief financial officer, spoke to the board, along with Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Matt Bolinger and Stephanie Myers, employee health and wellness director.
Clark discussed considerations for adopting a budget with a deficit, something administrators have stated previously will most likely happen. Some pros to adopting a budget with a deficit include recruiting and retaining teachers and positions in shortage areas. She added that it allows the district to remain competitive with surrounding districts.
“The competition is not going to get any easier as teachers retire or leave the profession,” Clark said.
Clark said there are also cons. She said adopting a deficit budget will make the 2024-2025 budget process excruciatingly difficult. One example Clark provided showed if the board adopts a budget with an $18 million deficit, that could result in 368 positions being reduced based on a $50,000 salary.
Clark said they are closely watching what happens in the 88th Texas Legislative Session. One bill they are looking at is House Bill 100, which the Texas House has advanced. If passed, it would increase the amount of money districts get for teacher raises and helps to cover education costs for students.
Clark said some superintendents of other districts have spoken up about what might happen if the allotment is insufficient. She showed a PowerPoint slide where Spring Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Blaine had said if the basic allotment, or the minimum funds districts receive per student, had not increased by $1,000, her district would have to consider taking many undesirable actions. This includes eliminating 10 to 20% of the district’s staff, cutting many services, removing the 20% local optional homestead exemption and raising taxes.
“Some cuts are going to be severe,” Clark said.
The bill proposes increasing the allotment from $6,160 to $6,250 in 2024 and to $6,300 in 2025, with the possibility of being raised due to inflation. There was no indication that the Goose Creek board would undertake any of these actions.
Using a comparison by the Texas Association of School Boards of Goose Creek and 21 other Region 4 districts, Bolinger said the district has a young teaching staff on average.
“About 50% of the teaching staff is 10 years and younger,” Bolinger said. “There is an opportunity for sustainability and growth, so that is why it is important to have effective and meaningful compensation.”
Using a chart, Bolinger pointed out that with beginning teacher salary, Goose Creek is above the median for the comparison group.
“We fall slightly below the median around the 15-year salary and fall off a little bit more around the 20-year salary,” he said.
The zero-year salary median is $60,700 and Goose Creek’s is $61,250. For the 10-year salary, the median is $65,324, while Goose Creek’s is $65,526. For the 20-year salary median, the figure is $69,550 and Goose Creek’s is $68,812.
Bolinger said they are considering either a 2% or a 3% pay increase. The starting salary for a 2% raise is $62,150 and $62,850 for a 3% raise.
The average teacher pay increase would be a $1,300 pay increase for 2% and a $2,000 raise for 3%. This is for nurses, teachers, librarians and counselors. A 2% raise for employees across the board would cost the district about $2.37 million, Bolinger said. Applying that to all staff would be $4.44 million.
Bolinger said they would also look at giving veteran teachers some compensation.
One proposal was to have an adjusted pay scale for the district’s 15-year and 20-year veterans.
“The way we apply that is we would have to gradually apply an adjusted pay rate just so there is an even spread between the years of experience, years of service,” Bolinger said.
Clark also shared five budget models, with one even suggesting reducing staff and programs by $15.6 million. Clark said this would mean about 312 positions at $50,000 each would have to be reduced along with programs totaling $15.6 million. She added they could opt for a one-time stipend of $2,000 for TNLC employees only.
“Even though we are not going to get any bottom line new money because of the formula transition grant, we are still held to that statute,” Clark said. “Just by the function of the basic allotment increase, that $90 we are going to get if it passes in HB 100 and makes it through the (Texas Senate), we are still required to give a raise of some kind. But we could do a one-time stipend and it will not affect the deficit for next year.”
The stipend could also be renewed next year, Clark said.
The second model had a deficit of about $16 million. It has a 2% TNLC raise totaling $2.37 million and a reduction of 320 positions.
The third model had a proposed deficit of $17.5 million, a 2% raise for TNCL, another $266,103 for the 15-year to 20-year veteran teachers, a one-time stipend for non-TNLC and non-central administration totaling $1.4 million and reducing positions by 354 employees.
A fourth model was the same except for a 15- to 20-year veteran teacher adjustment of $532,206. This model also includes a non-TNLC and non-central administration 2% raise, totaling $1.6 million. It has a proposed deficit of $18.1 million and a position reduction of 363.
The fifth model gives all employees a 2% general pay increase with a $4.44 million price tag. This is a recurring cost. It also has a proposed $18 million and a 362 position reduction.
Clem said Model No. 1 was not realistic, but it was good to see, and it also sparked conversation.
“But it is not going to happen,” Clem said.
The team will return May 22 for a superintendent’s report and they also plan to come back with updated information on employee health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.