Gatorride

Hearts and Hands of Baytown is seeking sponsorships for this year’s Gator Ride, which will be held March 11. The cycling event is in its 34th year, but with a new sponsor and beneficiary.

Led for 33 years by the Baytown YMCA, that organization handed off the event to Hearts and Hands, which provides food assistance to Baytown residents in need. Heats and Hands is a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Vienne.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.