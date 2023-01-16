Hearts and Hands of Baytown is seeking sponsorships for this year’s Gator Ride, which will be held March 11. The cycling event is in its 34th year, but with a new sponsor and beneficiary.
Led for 33 years by the Baytown YMCA, that organization handed off the event to Hearts and Hands, which provides food assistance to Baytown residents in need. Heats and Hands is a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Vienne.
The most visible service Hearts and Hands provides is the large food distribution fairs it conducts in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, United Way, Be Well Baytown and host sites.
That is just one of its several efforts to eliminate hunger in Baytown and the surrounding area.
Hearts and Hands is recruiting sponsors for the event now. Major sponsorships are the bronze level at $1,500; silver at $3,000; gold at $5,000 and platinum at $10,000. For each of those levels the sponsor receives logo placement on rider shirts, two-mile marker signs, 10 entrees into the ride and the opportunity to place promotional items in rider bags. The higher levels provide additional recognition.
For $100 a business or individual can sponsor a mile marker with logo or a message in honor of or in memory of someone.
In-kind contributions and volunteers are also needed.
The Gator Ride offers three options for the cyclist: a 33-mile ride, a 55-mile ride and a 5.6-mile family ride. The registration fee for the two long rides is $40 if paid by the end of January, $50 if paid during February, and $55 if paid in March.
