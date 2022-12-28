Lee Ganders take on Iowa Colony

Baytown Lee's Kylan Grant drives past Iowa Colony's Leon Gravesante in the opening round of the Lee College Classic Wednesday.

 Sun photo by Mark Kramer

The Lee Ganders’ opening game of the Lee College Classic basketball tournament against state-ranked Iowa Colony went down to the wire on Wednesday morning at the Baytown Lee boys gymnasium.

After storming back from a nine-point deficit, Lee eventually took a 48-47 lead with 21 seconds remaining. However, it was short-lived as Iowa Colony’s Kamal Henry sank two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to deliver a heartbreaking 49-48 loss to the Ganders.

