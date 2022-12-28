The Lee Ganders’ opening game of the Lee College Classic basketball tournament against state-ranked Iowa Colony went down to the wire on Wednesday morning at the Baytown Lee boys gymnasium.
After storming back from a nine-point deficit, Lee eventually took a 48-47 lead with 21 seconds remaining. However, it was short-lived as Iowa Colony’s Kamal Henry sank two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to deliver a heartbreaking 49-48 loss to the Ganders.
Iowa Colony, now 15-1, is No. 12 in Class 4A. The Ganders suffered their second consecutive loss and saw their record fall to 8-7 overall.
“They are state ranked for a reason,” Lee head coach Chance LaFour said of the Pioneers. “We stayed right in there and kept things close against a very tough team that has a lot of speed and quickness. We had our chance at the end, but we just couldn’t hang on.”
Lee jumped out to a quick start in the first half, building a 13-8 lead going into the second period with key baskets by Amani Arzu, Mason Compton and Steven Kubin. The Pioneers then hit their stride, with clutch 3-pointers by Henry, Leon Gravesande and crucial free throws by Robert Greene to take a 28-22 lead into halftime.
Kubin started the third period off with a quick bucket to pull the Ganders within four points at 28-24. The hot-handed outside shooting from Iowa Colony’s Henry and Haydon Caston kept the Pioneers out in front when the Ganders would eventually rally back in the fourth period.
Lee’s Ja’Corey Boston and Kylan Williams fired important baskets during a two-minute stretch and the Ganders pulled closer to the lead and setting up the nail-biter of a finish.
