The Robert E. Lee baseball team took down the Ross S. Sterling Rangers 7-3 Tuesday night at Ronnie Kluch Field at Sterling.
Blake White earned the win on the mound for the Ganders, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, striking out three in three and two-thirds innings of work. Zach White and A.J. Garcia combined to allow one run on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
Lee was led at the plate by Garcia, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. REL catcher Dylan Edwards plated a pair of runs as part of a 1-for-3 night at the plate.
After Sterling broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third to make it 1-0, the Ganders responded with a three-run top of the fourth.
Edwards tied the game scoring Isa Cuevas on a sacrifice fly to left field. Garcia singled to right field to plate M.J. Lopez, then scored himself when Colton Luckett hit a double to make it a 3-1 REL lead.
RSS responded in the bottom of the inning when Sebastian Jimenez singled to right field to score Kameron Isaacks to make it a one-run game.
The Ganders tacked on another run in the top of the fifth when Lopez grounded out with the bases loaded to score Canon Cockrell to make it 4-2 Lee.
REL took advantage of a couple of throwing errors to extend its lead in the top of the sixth when Garcia advanced from first to third on an errant pick off attempt then scored when the throw in from foul territory sailed over the third baseman’s head to give the Ganders a 5-2 lead.
The Ganders added two two-out insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Edwards singled to center field to plate Zach White, and a dropped pop fly off the bat of Garcia scored Cuevas to make it 7-2.
Sterling threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Jace Greer singled to lead off the inning, Luis Fuenmayor was hit by a pitch, then Greer scored on two wild pitches. Clayten Mixon walked to make it first and third with no outs, but Garcia struck out the next three batters to finish the game.
The Ganders will face Sterling again Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Herrington Field.
BCA falls in playoffs
Baytown Christian Academy baseball traveled to Shiner St. Paul for the first round of the TAPPS baseball playoffs Monday. The Bulldogs fell 15-0 to the Cardinals and ended their season with a 7-6 record.
Braydon Anderson and Cade Lineberry pitched for the Bulldogs. The lone Bulldog base hit came from freshman Keenan Wilson in the second inning on a single up the middle.
With the loss, the 2022-23 BCA boys sports season comes to an end. The Bulldogs had a very successful year on the fields and hardwood. The football team was one game shy of playing for the State Championship. Basketball advanced to the third round of the TAPPS playoffs and baseball were bi-district finalists.
