Lee wins 7-3 over Rangers

Lee’s A.J.Garcia celebrates with Zach White (1) after scoring a run Tuesday night.

 

 Photo by Elisa Ornelas

The Robert E. Lee baseball team took down the Ross S. Sterling Rangers 7-3 Tuesday night at Ronnie Kluch Field at Sterling.

Blake White earned the win on the mound for the Ganders, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks, striking out three in three and two-thirds innings of work. Zach White and A.J. Garcia combined to allow one run on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.