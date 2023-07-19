QB

Baytown Lee quarterback Levey Duncan Jr. is looking to have another big season and lead the Ganders to a playoff spot in 2023.

Photo by Chris Cody

 c2pix Photography

In a district stacked with some tough teams, the Lee Ganders are looking to prove the preseason critics wrong.

According to Texas Football Magazine, the Ganders are predicted to finish seventh in District 8-5A-Division 1. Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling have been tabbed as the bottom two teams. Port Arthur Memorial is ranked as the top team, with Barbers Hill in second, Crosby in third and New Caney Porter vying for the fourth postseason spot.

