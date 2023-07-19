In a district stacked with some tough teams, the Lee Ganders are looking to prove the preseason critics wrong.
According to Texas Football Magazine, the Ganders are predicted to finish seventh in District 8-5A-Division 1. Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling have been tabbed as the bottom two teams. Port Arthur Memorial is ranked as the top team, with Barbers Hill in second, Crosby in third and New Caney Porter vying for the fourth postseason spot.
However, don’t always believe in the preseason predictions. Just ask Lee Head Football Coach Tim Finn.
“We were riddled with injuries throughout the season, but came back strong toward the end and showed the grit that we are made of when we upset (district champion) Port Arthur on their home turf,” Finn said. “It was something that our young men have not forgotten and it has motivated them. They worked hard in the spring and during the summer and have their sights on being in the postseason conversation.”
The Ganders (5-5 overall, 3-5 district) will have plenty of weapons on offense returning with starting quarterback Levey Duncan leading the charge. The senior signal-caller is known for his ability to be poised in tough situations and navigated the winning drive against Port Arthur, connecting with Devante Broussard for an eight-yard touchdown pass with a minute remaining.
“Levey matured during the season and became the true leader of our offense,” Finn said. “The pressure doesn’t phase him and facing tougher competition is motivation for him.”
Duncan, who passed for more than 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns will have some reliable targets in Josiah Joseph, Ehret Calloway and Antonio Carraway. One new face is Kylan Williams, who Finn said will add some extra speed and quickness to the Ganders’ spread offense. Denzel Taylor is returning to provide some extra punch at running back.
“We have a quite a bit of talent on offense,” Finn said. “If we can stay healthy offensively, we’ll can contend with anybody.”
Defensive back Josh Huerta and linebacker Josh Marquez are back this season to disrupt opposing offenses. Marquez was among the top district leaders with 121 tackles, with 12 of those being for losses. Huerta also put up impressive statistics as he recorded 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.
“We do have our key pieces back on defense, but we have to mature on the defensive line,” Finn said. “These guys have been working hard over the summer and we’re expecting that to pay off.”
As far as talk about where the Ganders will end come November, Finn is shutting it out.
“Sure, our mission is to be in the mix of the playoffs,” he said. “Our mission to approach things one game at a time and focus on what we can control. If we can focus on that mindset, we’ll be successful.”
