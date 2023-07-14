Game over: Optimist football ends

The final whistle has blown for the Baytown Optimist Club’s youth football program.
After three years of setbacks and a drastic increase in expenses, the program that was established in 1961 that introduced many Baytown youth to the gridiron is no longer.
“It was a hard thing to do, but we had no choice but to shut things down,” said Stan White, longtime Baytown Optimist member and treasurer. “The past two years, we were only able to field four teams. It just got to a point where we just didn’t have the revenue to keep things going.”
The pandemic halted two years of play and caused a decline in the number of players in the program, which led to decrease in revenue. In addition, the number of active club members and volunteers has drastically decreased.
Optimist Club members oversaw the operations of the football program, such as registering players, recruiting coaches, managing the budget and organizing teams. The cost for players to register was $120.
“Many of our players have been on scholarship, where we covered the cost of their registration fee, White said. Expenses have steadily increased, with much of that being funds to pay the referees expenses have increased, especially with referees. It just came to the point that if we weren’t able to get more kids involved, it would bring an end to the program.”
White added that the growth of other football programs in the area also led the drop in players and volunteers.
“We’ve struggled the past three years to generate more interest,” White said. “White said. “We barely broke even from our concession stand sales. We couldn’t survive another year financially. It was time to throw in the towel.”
While the end of the football program is disappointing, White has fond memories of seasons past.
“I remember that Coach (Dick) Olin would be at our games every Saturday at Memorial Stadium (now Sultis Stadium),” he said. “Coach would say that he was keeping his eye on his future Ganders.”
Indeed, quite a few of those players went on to suit up for the Maroon and White and went on to accomplish great things. Notable Lee players that played for the Optimist program, including Texas A&M standout and retired Indianapolis Colts linebacker Quentin Coryatt and Clint Stoerner, who was the signal caller for the University of Arkansas and was a backup in the National Football League for Dallas and Miami.
Ell Roberson, another legendary Gander QB, who was inducted to the Kansas State University Football Ring of Honor fondly looked back on his years in the Optimist program.
“My neighborhood was right near the Lee High School campus and me and my friends would walk over to the stadium to watch some of the older boys play,” Roberson said. “It was cool and it got me interested. When I turned 10, I asked my grandmother if I could sign up and she agreed.”
Roberson’s first coach was Marc Crooms, a 1986 Lee graduate and standout defensive lineman for the Ganders. “He became my mentor and still is to this day,” Roberson said.
Goose Creek Memorial alumnus Deandre Lamont is a defensive back for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League said his years in youth football taught him not to be afraid to dream big.
“I started out playing in the Optimist Club’s football program and wondered what it would be like to one day to be in the pros,” he told The Sun after he selected in the CFL draft. I’ve definitely been blessed and I am an example of dreams coming true and it all started on the youth football field. Those are memories that I’ll never forget.”
