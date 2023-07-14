Game over: Optimist football ends

Optimist football players enter the playing field at the beginning of the year.

 Baytown Sun Archive Photo

The final whistle has blown for the Baytown Optimist Club’s youth football program. 

After three years of setbacks and a drastic increase in expenses, the program that was established in 1961 that introduced many Baytown youth to the gridiron is no longer.

