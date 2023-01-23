The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Baytown Chapter hosted its fundraising gala Saturday at the Royal Sonesta to a capacity crowd. The evening was filled with delicious food, a wine pull, live and silent auctions, live music by the Ziggy Band as well as awards and appreciation for donors. 

Honorees this year are Dr. Greg Terry and Laurie Terry. The gala was also remembered two of their strong supporters who died in 2022, Darrell Lamb, a major donor and Sherry Pritchard, a registered dietician who helped countless patients learn how to live with diabetes. 

