The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation Baytown Chapter hosted its fundraising gala Saturday at the Royal Sonesta to a capacity crowd. The evening was filled with delicious food, a wine pull, live and silent auctions, live music by the Ziggy Band as well as awards and appreciation for donors.
Honorees this year are Dr. Greg Terry and Laurie Terry. The gala was also remembered two of their strong supporters who died in 2022, Darrell Lamb, a major donor and Sherry Pritchard, a registered dietician who helped countless patients learn how to live with diabetes.
The past four galas put on by JDRF locally have raised nearly $300,000, according to Terry.
Two JDRF youth ambassadors were at the gala: Kaitlyn Mica, 9 years old, and Sammy Lara, 14 years old.
Kaitlyn was present at last year’s gala as well and guests helped her celebrate her birthday with a song. She was diagnosed in 2017 when she was 3.
Sammy is an “All A’s” student at Friendswood Junior High. He was diagnosed in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. His family has no history of diabetes.
Both student ambassadors do not let the disease get them down. They thrive by staying active, volunteering, and inspiring others with their strengths.
“The Junior Diabetes Research Foundation has invested over $2.5 billion for research around the globe,” Laurie explained to guests as she told her own personal story of battling the disease. Laurie was unexpectedly diagnosed with Diabetes 1 following a severe case of meningitis which lowered her immunities. She wears an insulin pump which can fit into a pocket, and a patch on her arm to monitor blood sugar levels, so she no longer has to prick her finger repeatedly to test her blood. She gave a brief history of how technology has improved drastically over the past few decades to help diabetics live more fully with easy-to-use tools, which have shrunken in size along with their advancements.
“For every dollar we invest, $3 is invested from the government, corporate and institutional partners, in Houston. Almost $3 million in current grants are focused on mental health and beta cell replacement therapies,” said Laurie.
“Included in the $3 million, $1.3 million has gone to a research grant at Houston Methodist.”
“Over 2.1 million people are expected to be a Type 1 diabetic by 2040 and, according to the CDC, 463 million adults have diabetes worldwide.”
