Goose Creek Memorial trailed the Nederland Bulldogs 13-12 after the first quarter in the district opener for both teams. Less than one minute into the second quarter, the Patriots took the lead, and never looked back.
GCM downed the Bulldogs 55-43 in front of the home crowd.
Tayvion Gaddis came off the bench to give the Patriots the spark they needed.
He led all scorers with 17 points. Gaddis was 3 for 6 from behind the arc. His presence on the court seemed to provide a spark to an offense that was struggling to hit shots early on.
“Tayvion is our high energy guy, he gets things going for us, and we needed that tonight.” Coach Jamaal Haymon said.
What the Patriots also needed was to make their free throws, something they haven’t been very consistent with to start the season. GCM finished the game 11 of 14 from the stripe, providing the difference in the game.
“We haven’t been very good from the line this year, so me and the staff really put an emphasis on that this week.” Haymon said when asked about his team’s success.
GCM led 31-25 at the break. The Patriots increased their lead to 10 points by the end of the third period, taking a 44-34 advantage into the final quarter.
A slow start to the fourth quarter for the Patriots allowed Nederland to get into within seven points with 3:42 to play. Brian Samuel put the dagger in the Bulldogs with a step back 3-pointer sending the Bulldog faithful to the exits with two minutes still to play.
“Big win man, this was a collective effort by our entire team. We needed this, we’ve been on a bit of losing streak, and to get a win over a perennial playoff team like Nederland was huge for us.” Haymon said.
Diamon Maloney was also huge in the Patriots’ victory. Maloney finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The win gives the Pats a 1-0 district record, and moves them to 9-10 on the season. They will return to the hardwood after Christmas, when they will face off against Aldine High School and Houston Christian at the VYPE Holiday Classic.
