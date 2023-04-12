Fun at the Baytown Youth Fair Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adrianna Garrett, right, is all smiles after her lamb was named Grand Champion at the 2023 Baytown Youth Fair Tuesday night while Meghin Newport-Phillips shows off the Reserve Champion.Photo contributed by Sheila Ebrom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-April 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Sharon Gallatin Phillips 5 hrs ago Rosalinda G. Soliz 5 hrs ago August Thierry, Jr. 13 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Should former President Donald Trump go to jail on the 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from hush money payments? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Cedar Bayou Junior, ExxonMobil recognized as PIE Partner of the Year Sterling's Montemayor District Champ in discus Sterling outduels GCM in crucial win CHS Big Red Machine sweeps the competition San Jacinto Day Celebration April 22 Drowning reported at Britton Park Remembering Helen Marie White, former McNair resident Fun at the Baytown Youth Fair Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHCSO seeking missing womanGerald Glen BishopChristopher Gene HopkinsMan hit, killed on I-10RaeLynn performing close to homeCouple celebrates 25 years at CovestroRaceway goes away - Memories fly as drag strip diesGregory Alan GilesPolice BeatGoose Creek CISD names 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter To The Editor: Set a new tradition this Easter Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Loved today’s newspaper Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Raymond Martin opines on changing one’s gender Apr 3, 2023 0 Digital currency - Letter to the Editor Mar 31, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Question for the masses Mar 29, 2023 0 Wow - Letter to the Editor Mar 27, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads LOST long hair black cat w/ white Apr 11, 2023 Q size bed set mattress, night Apr 9, 2023 4/2.5/2 for rent $2,150 mo Call $2,150 Apr 6, 2023
