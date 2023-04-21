The Baytown Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society in Houston are partnering again for a free microchipping event today.
This is for folks that own dogs and/or cats and live within Baytown’s city limits.
The event is from 9 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, Saturday at the Baytown Animal Services parking lot, 705 N. Robert Lanier Drive.
The event is first-come, first-serve, and only 100 microchips will be available. Pet owners can also vaccinate their dogs or cat.
The event is in a drive-thru format and pet owners are advised to remain in their cars.
Residents must provide a valid ID with proof of residency in Baytown. If your ID address is not up-to-date, you must also provide a bill with your current address dated within the last 30 days. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.
The Baytown City Council passed an ordinance in October requiring dog and cat owners in Baytown to have their pets microchipped by July 1.
Candace Thomas, Animal Services and Adoption Shelter facility director, said at Thursday’s Animal Control Advisory Committee they had held two previous events with Best Friends.
“We went over (100 microchips) each time,” Thomas said.
A total of 124 pets were chipped and given vaccines at the first event in February. At the second one, Thomas said there were 141 for a total of 265 between the two events.
“We do it until we run out of microchips,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she is hoping by May 1 to have a form on Google so people can pre-register for slots at events. Also on that date, Thomas said she plans to begin offering microchipping services at the animal shelter on Mondays from 9 to 10 a.m. To find out if you can participate, call Baytown’s Health Department Animal Control at 281-422-7600.
On June 17, Houston Pet Set, an animal welfare organization, is coming for a free microchipping and vaccines event with 300 to 400 spots. It is at the Baytown Community Center in Tejas Room. To reserve a spot, you must pre-register for the event. To pre-register, visit their website at www.houstonpetset.org starting May 29.
The committee has also planned a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. May 10 to discuss plans and the impact of a community cat program in Baytown.
