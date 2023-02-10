Free hand sanitizer at Resale Shop Feb 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Resale Shop of Baytown (in Bay Plaza) is giving out free hand sanitizers today. “As the flu season continues, we are happy to provide these donated items to our community at no charge,” said Denise Pratt. (some limits may apply) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Food Industry The Economy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Feb 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Glenn Wheeler Vickery Updated 23 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Do you think the Groundhog will see its shadow on Groundhog Day? Do you think the Groundhog will see its shadow on Groundhog Day? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Migraine triggers to avoid Black History Month Salute: Danielle Ellis-Paul Today in History: FEB 12, Abraham Lincoln born in Kentucky Speaker to highlight DNA at Baytown Genealogy Society event Local author visits Kiwanis Baytown man arrested for Bay City theft Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers Bob Hope School celebrates ribbon cutting ceremony Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHyatt Hotel completion date expected in MarchOne dead in street racing incidentWife jailed for husband’s 'suspicious' death - Alleged murderer held on $5 million bondBHISD teacher tackles reality show “Survivor”Glenn Wheeler VickeryCourt docs: REL student illegally recorded another student in restroomCarl StricklandPolice Beat for Feb. 7, 2023Strength in numbers: Gander baseball looks to soarBLACK HISTORY MONTH – African American Firsts Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s view 1 hr ago 0 Letter to the Editor: Honorable Mayor Capetillo 1 hr ago 0 Letter to the Editor: Open letter to veterinary community Jan 27, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Thank you from Samaritan’s Purse Jan 27, 2023 0 Thank you Houston Food Bank - Letter to the Editor Updated Jan 20, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Eggs or “egg-free”? Jan 13, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads BAYTOWN PARKS and Recreation Feb 9, 2023 LEGAL NOTICE Application has been Feb 9, 2023 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Request for Feb 9, 2023
