From left, Fred Aguilar Promise Center board members: Jessica Hernandez, Jerry Shafer, Agustin Loredo, Valerie Adame, Fred Aguilar and Laura Alvarado and ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk.
The Fred Aguilar Promise Center is excited to announce the receipt of $45,000 in funding to support our Seeds of Promise program from two entities that are committed to industry having a positive impact in the community. $25,000 has been awarded from ExxonMobil and $20,000 from the Port of Houston. Our Seeds of Promise program is designed to help older neighborhoods in Baytown, which are considered food deserts, grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables. We have participants of all ages, including young parents with their children and retired community members who are all learning how to grow food for the first time.
Currently entering our third year of this program, these funds will support our Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 Seeds of Promise efforts, including the hiring of a program coordinator, classes and community garden beds. Class members and community volunteers will grow food and donate to local food pantries with the ultimate goal of growing in their own yards or sustaining a community garden for locals to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at low costs.
The timing couldn’t be better as we have just formed a partnership with the Baytown Optimist Club which has enough land and their clubhouse to host the gardening, food preservation and healthier plate classes along with the actual food gardens.
Our gardens at the Optimist Club will include standing beds built through the United Way Day of Caring and more will be added this fall.
The standing beds will be painted with bright and relaxing food safe colors to enhance the positive mental health experience our participants get working in the gardens. “I have a feeling of peace working in the dirt with my hands.” one participant said last fall.
We are grateful for partners like ExxonMobil and Port of Houston for supporting our vision for a healthier, sustainable community, and encourage community members to contact us if they would like to learn more about taking the classes, volunteering in the gardens or donating to help our program “Grow”.
