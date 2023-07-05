It was hot, and there was some rain, but overall, the City of Baytown’s Fourth of July event went off without a hitch, officials said.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 2:36 am
It was hot, and there was some rain, but overall, the City of Baytown’s Fourth of July event went off without a hitch, officials said.
Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes was this year’s headliner, drawing fans from Baytown and outside of the city.
An estimated 5,000 showed up for the July 3rd events, while another estimated 20,000 attended the July 4th events, according to Jason Calder, City of Baytown spokesman.
“I would not be surprised if the final numbers ended up being higher,” Calder said.
Radim Sima and his wife, Renea, came from Huffman just to hear Rimes perform. They also said celebrating the 4th of July is important to them.
“We have lots of military in our family, so it is important to us to represent,” Renea Sima said. “(The Fourth of July) is not just a party. It is to celebrate being an American and being free and everything that was fought for.”
Radim Sima is originally from the Czech Republic. He and his wife moved to Texas a year ago from Seattle.
“We are glad to be here in Texas,” Radim Sima said. “I’ve been here over 20 years and I love it.”
Tyler Overturf brought his family from Shepherd to see the Baytown show.
“We look forward to it,” Overturf said. “It is a chance to get out, see some people and fireworks and spend some time with the kids. It’s summer. Everyone looks forward to those days.”
Gilberto Aguirre, owner of the Cantarana’s Taqueria food truck, said the Fourth of July event was a free, fun place where everyone has a good time.
“It is hot, but I enjoy coming here every year,” Aguirre said. “I support Baytown all of the time and Baytown supports me. Everyone is friendly in Baytown.”
Aguirre said he had a good crowd of folks during both days of the Baytown event.
Garland Ross was another vendor at the event.
“I’ve been coming here since my kids were 12 years old, so for at least 15 years,” Ross said. “It is going very well.”
Ross also runs his business on Instagram at www.instagram.com/picturemeready/.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo was pleased with how things went over the holiday that celebrates America’s birthday.
“Once again, our Parks and Recreation and the City of Baytown provided our community with excellent entertainment of three Grammy award-winning entertainers, local vocalists and plenty of family fun this year at Bicentennial Park. I am very pleased. Everyone had a great time,” Capetillo said.
Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said there were no issues to report.
Rimes headlined the event, which was followed by a spectacular fireworks show that lasted several minutes. R.L. Bell from “America’s Got Talent” started things off on the 4th. A parade followed and then Houston-based artist Madeline Edwards took the stage before Rimes. On the 3rd, Grammy award winners Sunny Sauceda and Siggno performed.
