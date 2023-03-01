Brian Johnson continues to climb the National Football League coaching ladder.
The 2003 Baytown Lee quarterback and college standout at the University of Utah has been promoted as the new offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. He succeeds Shane Steichen, who was recently named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
Johnson has been lauded for the development of Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts over the past two seasons and his success leading the team to the Super Bowl.
“Coaches have to have two things,” Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni said in a recent article. “They have to be able to – position coaches, first and foremost, have to be able to get their players better as players. They have to be able to take them from a level here to a higher level that they can’t reach without the coaching of that individual. And that happens through fundamentals and being able to explain the plan, being able to explain the offense to make it easier for that player to understand and to execute. Brian does a great job of that.”
During his high school days at Lee, Johnson was the signal-caller for Coach Dick Olin. As a senior, he was the district’s Most Valuable Player, first-team all-district and second-team all-state.
Before being hired by the Eagles, Johnson previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Florida in 2020 and also served as an assistant coach at the University of Houston, Mississippi State University and University of Utah.
“Brian has done a tremendous job everywhere he has been and has a great rapport with the players,” Olin said. “You can see it in the effort and performance of his players and especially with Jalen this season. He has definitely been rewarded with this promotion to offensive coordinator.”
Olin agrees that Johnson’s recent promotion will be an eventual springboard to bigger things in the future.
“Brian will be a head coach somewhere down the road,” Olin said. “He has rose through the college and pro ranks very quickly. I am very proud of his success and seeing his star continue to rise.”
