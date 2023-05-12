For Diana Munoz, mother of three, every day is a busy one. Saturday will be no exception.
This morning, May 13, she is graduating from Lee College, with an associate degree in process technology.
Her husband Juan and sons Alex, Michael and Gabriel will be there with her sisters and brother, parents and in-laws to celebrate.
Then a few hours later, she trades places with Gabriel and they do it all again.
“It’s exciting. It’s special,” she said in advance of the big day. “It’s a great Mother’s Day present.”
Lee College is holding six different commencement ceremonies Saturday, with the first starting at 9 a.m., the last at 3:15 p.m., with 740 degrees or certificates of completion having been earned in Spring 2023 semester.
“The most rewarding part of my role is participating in the commencement ceremony,” said Dr. Lynda Villanueva, Lee College President. “It is such a joyful time for our students and their loved ones as well as for our Lee College family, because we are able to come together as one to celebrate the accomplishments and successes that culminated to a student’s shining moment on the graduation stage.”
When Munoz, 39, graduated Lee High School, she and her husband Juan were starting a family. But she never gave up on getting a degree and having a career of her own.
Diana will take her degree to start a job in June as a process operator for Solugen Chemicals in Missouri City.
“It’s very good to see her have independence for herself,” Alex, her oldest son, says. “She’s always been there for us.”
Alex commutes from the family home to night classes at the University of Houston Downtown, where he’s studying to be a forensic pathologist. Middle son Michael commutes to Lamar University in Beaumont, where he studies chemical engineering.
Youngest son Gabriel has been a dual-credit student at IMPACT Early College High School, which means he split his days between the IMPACT campus and Lee College, across the street. After graduating at Lee College in the 12:45 ceremony, he will graduate from IMPACT on May 24.
Then he’s off to Harvard University in Boston, where he hopes to become a lawyer.
Diana had her eye on a job application at Baytown’s ExxonMobil last December. But if she were hired, she wouldn’t finish her degree and get to graduate with Gabriel.
Her family’s roots run deep at the Baytown refinery. Her father, Juan Huerta, worked 32 years at the plant as a foreman for a scaffold building contractor, Brand Scaffolds. Her brother, Juan Huerta, Jr., is a process technician at ExxonMobil. Her sister, Crystal Cavazos, is in charge of testing water samples in the refinery’s lab. Juan Munoz, her husband, works in the mechanical department, overseeing contractors during turnarounds – the routine maintenance, cleaning and equipment replacement that’s a part of day to-day plant operations.
In the spring, Diana said, her husband worked 12-hour days for durations of 20 straight days, leaving for work at 5 a.m. and returning after 6 p.m. “We make it work,” Diana said.
Munoz pushed hard to cover the two-year curriculum in just 15 months and graduate with Gabriel. She graduated cum laude, meaning she earned a grade point average above 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. She also won a Presidential Honors Award.
“That was something I wasn’t expecting. It came out of nowhere,” she said of the award. “I was selected from among 100 process tech students.”
Mother’s Day awaits and Alex said the men in the family will be treating Diana Munoz to a fancy restaurant meal. They expect many toasts to the lady of the house as she looks to her new job.
“My husband is pretty excited,” Diana said. “He’s not too fond of my working in Missouri City, because of the drive. But I’d rather be working than sitting on my butt waiting for applications to open up in Baytown.”
