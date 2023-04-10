Food Town, an independent grocery chain based in Houston, today announced the company will accept Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery via Instacart.
Through the program, EBT SNAP participants can use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from Food Town’s 30 neighborhood stores across Houston.
The launch follows the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s recent approval for Food Town to accept EBT SNAP payments online via Instacart. With transportation often serving as a barrier for individuals in need of groceries, Food Town and Instacart hope to make accessing food easier for customers.
Food Town President Mike Lewis described the move to accept EBT SNAP payments through Instacart as a step to provide better options in the company’s hometown of Houston.
“We see this as a way to be more inclusive, and to ensure our fellow Houstonians have what they need to feed their families and fuel their week,” he explained. “At Food Town, we’ve always prided ourselves on being a grocery that offers affordable shopping for all our friends and neighbors.”
Where available, EBT SNAP participants can shop from Food Town via the Instacart website and mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.