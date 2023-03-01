The Crawfish Shack at 5822 FM 2100 in Crosby is open and I just had to go there again, and this time, I invited some family members to join me because it’s just no fun to go out for crawfish all “bayou” self.
Since it’s a BYOB establishment, we brought in some beer and wine to enjoy while soaking up the festive atmosphere
Owner Dan Meaux explained their elaborate three-step wash and purge system. He also told me about his top-secret low-salt seasoning which lets all the flavors come through better. He also said they boil more crawfish than anywhere else, including Louisiana.
Okay. My mouth was watering. Bring on the crawfish!
I ordered the Shack Combo which includes two pounds of crawfish, one pound of shrimp, corn and potatoes. I added sausage and mushrooms.
I was curious about the Mo Mo Spicy offering, but figured it would probably set me on fire. So I played it safe and just got the regular ol’ spicy. I made the right choice. It was just spicy enough.
The entire platter was seasoned just right. All the flavors came together splendidly. The crawfish were nice sized. The shrimp succulent. Potatoes and corn cooked to perfection. I’m picky when it comes to sausage and have no complaints about theirs. The mushrooms added a nice touch. I needed a to-go container because there was just too much food to devour in one sitting.
Dine in. Take out. It doesn’t matter. Just make sure to treat yourself to some of these famous, award winning crawfish before the seasons ends in early June.
They are open Wednesday through Friday 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.
For more info, call 281-462-2121 or visit crawfishshack.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.
