daniels

Daniel's Meat Market rib plate

Transparency Moment! I love barbecue. There I said it! I love barbecue. Particularly barbecued ribs. Don’t get me wrong, I love any type of dish that has been slow smoked or grilled over an open flame, but ribs have always and will always be my favorite.

As a matter of fact, if you ever want to disappoint me, serve me bad ribs. Serve me bad barbecue (yes, there is such a thing). Luckily, that did not happen on a recent visit to Daniel’s Meat Market and Restaurant, located at 1402 N Market Loop here in the great city of Baytown.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.