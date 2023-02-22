Transparency Moment! I love barbecue. There I said it! I love barbecue. Particularly barbecued ribs. Don’t get me wrong, I love any type of dish that has been slow smoked or grilled over an open flame, but ribs have always and will always be my favorite.
As a matter of fact, if you ever want to disappoint me, serve me bad ribs. Serve me bad barbecue (yes, there is such a thing). Luckily, that did not happen on a recent visit to Daniel’s Meat Market and Restaurant, located at 1402 N Market Loop here in the great city of Baytown.
Tender, juicy, meaty and flavorful! What more needs to be said? Oh yea, HUGE PORTIONS! Yes, my lunch was more than filling. I even had leftovers for an afternoon snack. The meal came with two generous sides (I chose green beans and potato salad so I could at least pretend to eat healthy) and bread. Everything was absolutely delicious.
As the name indicates, Daniel’s is not only a restaurant, but is a full-service meat market. There you’ll find fresh cut steaks, chicken, ground beef, pork loin, link sausage, boudin and so much more. They even offer budget packs if you’re needing to stock your freezer.
Looking to have an event catered? Daniel’s has got you covered. They offer drop off or fully served caterings for any size group, large or small.
Daniel’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10am until 6:30pm. They’re closed on Sundays. Need to do a quick call-in order? They can be reached at 281-424-8610 and will have it ready when you get there. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out and delivery for your convenience.
Listen, you don’t have to take my word for it. Drop by for a visit today and see for yourself. Guaranteed …… you won’t leave disappointed.
