Does anyone remember the Checkers restaurant that used to be at the corner of Garth Road and Rollingbrook Drive?
The restaurant was a drive-thru burger joint that mainly serves hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and milkshakes. It was also a gathering place for classic car enthusiasts on weekend nights. You could drive by the place on a Friday or Saturday night and see cars from the past all shined up and ready for a cruise.
But then, like many others in Baytown’s past, the restaurant went away.
Slowly, Checkers has started to make its return to Baytown, first by setting up a restaurant in Chambers County in the 16000 block of Interstate 10 at the Time Maxx gas station. But now, Baytown has a Checkers once again. Like the one on I-10, this Checkers is attached to a Time Maxx gas station at 6199 Decker Drive. The newly-opened store is at the corner of Decker and Bayway Drive.
Although the new Checkers is not in a stand-alone building, it still offers the same food as it did back in the 1990s. If you live in the Midwestern United States, you will know Checkers as Rally’s, but it is basically the same food.
To begin with, they offer the Big Buford Combo for the hungry burger lover. It comes with two large beef patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise on a toasted bun. You also get their famous seasoned fries and a drink of your choice. If you are a real go-getter, there is the Triple Big Buford combo with three beef patties. Now, if you are really hungry, try the Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford combo. That title alone should make you hungry!
Like bacon? Checkers has a treat for you. The Baconzilla Combos will satisfy your bacon needs like nothing else. But if a burger does not do the trick for you, Checkers has chicken tender combos, chicken breast combos, wings and fish sandwiches. They even have a grilled hot dog.
If you want a dessert to go along with your combo, Checkers offers funnel cake fries, cheesecake sundaes and chocolate chip “brookies.” They also have slushies in fruit flavors.
Since this was the first time I dined at Checkers in a long time, I chose the regular Big Buford Combo. It is known as a staple on the Checkers’ menu. The burger was a good size and delicious. The seasoned fries were crisp and tasty. And it is hard to go wrong with root beer as a drink. Overall, very satisfying and I say welcome back to Baytown, Checkers.
