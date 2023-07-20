checkers

Does anyone remember the Checkers restaurant that used to be at the corner of Garth Road and Rollingbrook Drive?

The restaurant was a drive-thru burger joint that mainly serves hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries and milkshakes. It was also a gathering place for classic car enthusiasts on weekend nights. You could drive by the place on a Friday or Saturday night and see cars from the past all shined up and ready for a cruise. 

