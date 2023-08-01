Okay. Yes. We know. It’s hot out. And we’re all looking for ways to cool off. What better way than with a frozen treat?
I drive by La Flor de Michoacan paleteria (ice cream and snack shop), located at 2003 N. Main, all the time. The brightly-painted building has just been begging me to come inside, so, I finally answered the call. The interior was just as cheery and inviting as the exterior.
I can speak and read a little bit of Spanish, but sure was happy the menu board included photos. Even then, it took me a little while to figure out what was offered.
There was a huge ice cream counter with tubs of the usual offerings, but also some different flavors, like rum and raisins, tequila with nuts, Mexican vanilla, mango, strawberry with butter and more. Other frozen goodies include paletas (popsicles), licuados (smoothies), agua frescas (fruit drinks), chocobananas and Hot Cheetos Elote. Okay… that last one made me take notice. There was a photo of ice cream in a cup with toppings. I know that elote is corn on the cob. And who doesn’t love some Hot Cheetos? But it wasn’t just corn on the cob, it was ice cream made from corn. I almost got it. Maybe next time.
I was wanting something different and refreshing, but not sugary sweet – and there it was – the Mangonadas. They sure looked good, and since I love mangos, I decided to get the regular one. One day, I’m gonna have to try the supreme, which looked amazing.
I admit, I didn’t know what I was in for. The cup was filled with frozen mango puree. It was then topped with some sort of sauce, a squeeze of fresh lime, some chili powder (I’m guessing it was Tajin) and chunks of mango.
I found out the sauce is called Chamoy, which is made from fruit, such as apricot, mango or plums or a combination of them. Whatever it’s made from, it sure was yummy! And, with the heat from the chili and tang from the lime, it was the perfect companion to the frozen mango.
The shop also offers snacks, like nachos, crepas, tortas and, of course, elotes.
La Flor de Michoacan #2 is located at 2003 N. Main (at Park St.) There are two other locations, 1208 N. Main and 5626 Garth Rd. So, do yourself a favor and stop by to cool off with a delicious treat.
Like the sign on its wall says, “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, which is pretty much the same thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.