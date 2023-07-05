I called for some and was immediately disappointed.
I’d had my baseball and hot dogs on July Fourth, but somehow I missed my apple pie.
So, to chase my day-after lunch, I went in search of apple pie.
Talk about a chase.
I Googled.
The best apple pie in the Houston area was in Baytown, according to Yelp*.
I guess the asterisk after the website’s title is for “once upon a time” because I visited that place and it’s empty. The second one I called and the owner of the mom-n-pop business said they made crumbcakes and coffee, not pies. They promised to make an apple crumbcake to order.
Apple crumbcake sounds good, but it was never featured on a Chevrolet commercial, so I got in my car.
I was looking for something that was Baytown original, not a national brand.
But with only so much time for a lunchbreak, I settled for a Texas brand, H-E-B.
I should say I treated myself to H-E-B, because those Baytown men and women in the store’s bakery sure know their way around their oversized kitchen.
Their cinnamon apple pie was just the ticket for my star-spangled taste buds.
The apple slices inside the pie were large and fresh and eminently tasty, the cinnamon spicy and the combo sure made it hard to quit after just one piece of pie.
Promising myself a second serving after I finished up some work was an incentive to pound the keyboard double speed.
Did I mention flakey goodness? The crust was just right. The syrupy filling, ooh-lah-lah.
The only thing missing from my store-bought apple pie was Grandma and the steam of just-out-of-the-oven goodness. Had to make do without Ma-Maw, but a quick turn in the microwave got the warm-your-innards glow going at my place setting.
