Higher production resulted in higher first-quarter profits for two companies with extensive operations in the Baytown area.
Exxon Mobil, headquartered in Spring with three plants in Baytown, announced record first-quarter earnings of $11.4 billion last weekend, more than twice the profits from the same quarter last year, as shares reached an all-time high.
They rose 2.3% to a record high of $119.52 per share after Exxon reported its results last Friday.
“Our people’s hard work to execute our strategic priorities delivered a record first quarter following a record year,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.
“We are growing value by increasing production from our advantaged assets to meet global demand. At the same time, our Low Carbon Solutions team is rapidly growing this new business with an additional carbon capture, transportation and storage agreement that underscores the company’s growing momentum in providing industrial customers with large-scale emission reduction solutions.
Tulsa-based ONEOK with a large presence in Mont Belvieu, reported a net income of $1.05 billion, with a 32% increase in natural gas gathering and processing and an 11% gain in natural gas volumes processed.
“Strong first quarter results were supported by continued earnings growth in each of our businesses,” said Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and chief executive officer. “Higher natural gas and natural gas liquids volumes on our system provided a solid start to 2023 and continued to drive positive financial results.
“The successful completion of our Demicks Lake III natural gas processing plant and MB-5 fractionator projects provide additional system capacity and resiliency, and are examples of our continued focus on intentional and disciplined growth,” Norton added. “We remain financially well positioned, with significant balance sheet strength and flexibility to support continued growth.”
In April, Moody’s upgraded ONEOK’s credit rating to Baa2, ONEOK declared a quarterly dividend of 95.5 cents per share and ONEOK completed and made operational its 125,000 barrel per day MB-5 fractionator in Mont Belvieu.
Also in April, the company announced it will redeem its $500 million, 7.5% senior notes due September 2023 with cash on hand, effective June 2023.
Insurance settlement payments from last summer’s Medford, Oklahoma, plant explosion of $830 million in the first quarter resulted in a one-time settlement gain of $779 million.
Meanwhile, ExxonMobil’s oil and gas output rose to the highest level in almost four years, to about 3.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.
First-quarter earnings were boosted by the completion of an expansion to ExxonMobil’s Beaumont plant, which reached full capacity of 250,000 barrels per day to help meet global demand.
The increase in production partially offset a 16% drop in oil prices from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.