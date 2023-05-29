By Matt Hollis
The internet has become something that most of us live with daily. Having fast technology helps the internet work efficiently and improves users’ lives.
Brian Moran, Baytown’s assistant to the city manager, spoke to council about a professional services agreement made with the consulting firm HR Green for a broadband needs assessment.
“Broadband is an area that council has brought up at council retreats as a priority,” Moran said. “Our goal is to continue to understand what our current condition is concerning Hi-speed Internet and accessibility to it.”
Ken Demlow, HR Green senior project manager, said city council has recognized the importance of having access to exemplary broadband for all residents, students, businesses, delivery of city services, and serves as an economic driver in Baytown.
“This matters,” Demlow said.
Demlow said simply by looking at broadband across the country, and in Texas and Harris County, they have learned about the importance of having broadband.
“Our mission is building communities and improving lives,” Demlow said.
Demlow also said having broadband access is important for all residents, students, and businesses, as well as for delivery of city services, and it serves as an economic driver in Baytown.
The broadband surveys aim to form a clear and concise picture of the strengths and weaknesses of broadband service in Baytown. They also want to identify options to improve broadband coverage based on the collected data.
“First, it is just to make sure we have the clearest picture we can get with what actually is happening with broadband in the city,” Demlow said. “If we can get a clear picture of that, then HR Green will make some recommendations as to what options you have that you can pursue to help improve broadband in the city.”
The survey can be found at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/c282b8dfab5741838908ba427919b7ac?portalUrl=https://gismaps.hrgreen.com/portal.
Demlow said they have to start figuring out what is going on, so they need to collect good data and what is happening with broadband.
“And it is not an easy thing to do,” he said.
The survey was opened May 23 and is expected to end July 5. Demlow said they were trying to get the word out about the survey to reach as many people as possible. He said they’re using social media and utility bills, which will have flyers announcing the survey.
Demlow said they also plan to hold meetings with stakeholders while the survey is open to reach those that, for whatever reason, may not be about to take the survey.
“The key is to find out information that we would not be able to find out through the survey,” Demlow said.
Demlow said they are also trying to get a clearer idea about digital equity, specifically who does and who does not have broadband services.
“I can tell you just by working across the country that there are digital equity in the US, in Texas, and I am sure in Baytown,” Demlow said.
Demlow said they hope to return to council with the survey and meeting results.
Councilwoman Laura Alvarado said some of her constituents had asked her why they need to provide an address for the survey instead of just a zip code.
Demlow said they could not get the same level of data without the address.
“This is specific data. Any data we put in a report level will be at an aggregate level,” Demlow said. “It is critical information, and folks can bypass it. We won’t show that type of information but use it in our calculations in the work we do. Without that, you get a lot less detailed set of recommendations.”
Demlow said they had conducted the surveys nationwide and have never experienced a problem with the data since it is aggregated. He added that using a city block address is too general, and it might be kicked out of the survey since it is not as useful. He added that no addresses would be printed in any of their materials.
Citizen David Isaac spoke about the presentation, saying he was pleased Demlow highlighted the importance of digital equity.
“Where I live has very little competition when it comes to broadband internet,” Isaac said. They’re raking us over the coals. We have no one else to call if we do not like our service, or if our internet goes out.”
Isaac said everyone is in a world of artificial intelligence.
“We are in a world of exponential growth. A singularity is among us and we need access to broadband,” Isaac said.
Isaac requested the latest information and updates on a discussion from Frontier Communications in June 2022 to council about improving fiber optic cable service in Baytown.
Isaac said promoting the survey was a great idea, especially for senior citizens and the disabled, since they might be unaware of possible discounts for the service.
“There are folks in (extraterritorial jurisdiction) that only have Harris County to rely upon, but have Baytown addresses and pay Baytown taxes, and they even pay utility fees but do not have access to the cable service,” he said. “We’d like to know who will have service. In the very near future, some folks think AI will replace us. But it will be humans that use AI that replace us, that is why we need broadband, and need it today, not tomorrow. “
