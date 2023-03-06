Firefighters save bunnies By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Mar 6, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is just a month from Easter, but a group of Baytown firefighters decided not to wait for the holiday to arrive when they saved a group of baby bunnies after extinguishing a fire.The crew of Engine 5A was sent to put out a brush fire early Tuesday morning in the 5700 block of North Redell Road. “As they were extinguishing the fire, they discovered some baby bunnies nested in the debris and quickly moved them to safety,” Casey Carranza, Baytown Fire Department spokeswoman, said. The Houston SPCA came out and picked up the bunnies and took them to an appropriate rescue facility, Carranza said. There were three bunnies in all, all unharmed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Security And Public Safety Zoology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-March 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Dura Isabel McNulty Estes 10 hrs ago Daniel Joseph Baggett Updated 9 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey Will you be attending the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Crawfish Shack: Get your tails in here! ExxonMobil donates to GCCISD Robotics Firefighters save bunnies Rodeo singer coming to Baytown Mount Olive Baptist Church cuts ribbon Lee College Women’s History Plumbers at Kiwanis BSO salutes tenured violinists Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBaytown PD arrest alleged drug trafficker at hotelBaytown loses out on battleshipWeapons, drugs seized in Baytown PD raidProbe of BH student’s death continuesBaytown PD busts alleged car thiefChambers Co. woman accused of murder attempts suicide in jailDwight Allen PruittAmy Babin HudsonCCSO makes second Enterprise theft arrestIsabel O. Vargas Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Children, our most valuable treasure 9 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor: Open Beaches Act Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: I Shed a Tear, Today Updated Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s Opinion Feb 27, 2023 0 letter to the editor: Raymond Martin’s opinion Feb 20, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: February 19 Feb 17, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Director, Continuous Improvement. 1 hr ago Lg 3 Day Estate Sale 102 Pamela, 1 hr ago Non Commissioned Security Officers 1 hr ago
