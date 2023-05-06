A day after a fire at the Shell Deer Park Chemicals plant erupted, the flames reignited Saturday afternoon.
Shell released a statement about the reignited fire.
“Earlier today, we announced that the fire at Shell’s Deer Park Chemicals facility had been extinguished,” the statement read. “Emergency response crews remained active to monitor for hot spots. At approximately 3:14 p.m. this afternoon, the remaining product reignited. Response crews are responding to the fire and Channel Industries Mutual Aid was called in an abundance of caution.”
All employees and contractors are accounted for with no injuries reported, officials stated in the press release.
They added that air monitoring is ongoing and no harmful levels of chemicals affecting neighboring communities have been detected.
“There is no danger to the nearby community; however, residents and neighbors will notice black smoke, flaring and a potential for increased noise from the facility,” the statement read. “Our immediate priorities remain the safety of people and the environment.”
A fire initially broke out at the plant around 3 p.m. Friday.
On the East Harris County Manufacturer’s Association’s Community Awareness Emergency Response site, an Environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park posted about an hour later that they were experiencing fire within one of the plant’s units.
“The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the official posted. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Shell sent out a press release saying that the fire started at 2:56 p.m. Friday at their Deer Park chemicals facility in their Olefins unit.
“The ignited product includes cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline,” the statement read.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on Twitter that the industrial teams from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Harris County Sheriff’s Office were coordinating because of the fire. Gonzalez added that responding units could see the fire from the freeway.
