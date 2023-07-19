The Pilot Club of Baytown presented the remaining balance of their Lifeline system to the director of Meal on Wheels here in Baytown. They provide approximately 300 meals to those enrolled here in Baytown. Pictured are Mike Wilson, Pilots Secretary Terry Presley, Pilots Vice President Louise King, Director of Meals on Wheels Ron Parker, and Pilot Club of Baytown President Helen Gerlich.
The Pilot Club of Baytown presented the remaining balance to CAN Behavioral Health. CAN offers several other helpful services in the mental health and substance abuse fields, such as education, screenings, assessments, and evaluations. Pictured are Mike Wilson, Pilot Club of Baytown President Helen Gerlich, John Havenar of CAN Behavioral Health, Pilots Secretary Terry Presley, and Pilots Vice President Louise King.
The Pilot Club of Baytown presented the remaining balance of their Lifeline system to the director of Meal on Wheels here in Baytown. They provide approximately 300 meals to those enrolled here in Baytown. Pictured are Mike Wilson, Pilots Secretary Terry Presley, Pilots Vice President Louise King, Director of Meals on Wheels Ron Parker, and Pilot Club of Baytown President Helen Gerlich.
Photo provided by Helen Gerlich
The Pilot Club of Baytown presented the remaining balance to CAN Behavioral Health. CAN offers several other helpful services in the mental health and substance abuse fields, such as education, screenings, assessments, and evaluations. Pictured are Mike Wilson, Pilot Club of Baytown President Helen Gerlich, John Havenar of CAN Behavioral Health, Pilots Secretary Terry Presley, and Pilots Vice President Louise King.
The Lifeline system of Baytown shuts down operations and gives its final donations from closed bank accounts, which were given to two 501(c)3 organizations on June 30 due to low subscriber numbers.
Their final donations from their bank accounts are divided over $100,000 between Meals on Wheels and CAN Behavioral Health.
The Lifeline system was established in 1982 in Baytown and run by the board of directors of the Pilot Club of Baytown and the Evening Pilot Club. It was used as an emergency call button for the elderly in case of an emergency, rather than calling 911.
All subscribers who choose to stay with the Lifeline system are now a part of the Massachusetts mainline for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.