The Lifeline system of Baytown shuts down operations and gives its final donations from closed bank accounts, which were given to two 501(c)3 organizations on June 30 due to low subscriber numbers.

Their final donations from their bank accounts are divided over $100,000 between Meals on Wheels and CAN Behavioral Health.

