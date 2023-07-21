Although most offices will not be open, the filing period to be on the November ballot for some local races starts today.
The period ends at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Baytown city council has three positions up for election this November. The District 4 seat is expected to be contested since incumbent Councilwoman Heather Betancourth has announced that she will not seek re-election.
The other two seats up for re-election are District 5, currently occupied by Councilman Jacob Powell, and the District 6 seat, which Councilman Mike Lester currently holds.
To obtain a candidate packet for a Baytown council position, visit https://baytown.org/680/Candidate-Information-Packet, or one can call the City of Baytown clerk’s office at 281-420-6504. One can also pick up an electronic candidate packet at the City Clerk’s office at 2401 Market Street in Baytown.
The Beach City council will also have positions up for election.
Alderman Paul Newman, Alderman Ray Smith and Stephanie Farner, who was appointed Alderman in January, are all up for re-election. For information on a candidate packet at Beach City, visit www.beachcitytx.us/government/elections.php#outer-109. The Beach City offices at located at 12723 FM 2354. To contact them, dial 281-383-3180.
The City of Old River-Winfree’s mayor, Joe Landry, is up for re-election again this year along with Kathy Franssen in Seat 2, and Judy Strickland in Seat 4. To contact The City of Old River-Winfree, call 281-385-1735 or email them at Cityofw@gmail.com. One can also visit their offices at 4818 FM 565.
Early voting for the November election begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 7.
