Baytown Crimestoppers

January is designated as Crime Stoppers Month in Texas and elsewhere to raise awareness of the program that invites citizens to anonymously share information that can lead to solving crimes — and be eligible for a cash reward. Baytown Crime Stoppers is using the opportunity to highlight some cases that have long resisted resolution.

Baytown Crime Stoppers can pay for information that leads to a suspect being arrested and charged in a felony crime that occurred in Baytown. When you submit a tip, you are given a unique code number. If the person is arrested and charged, you can call back and get instructions on receiving your cash reward using that number — you never have to give you name.

