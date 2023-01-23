Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
January is designated as Crime Stoppers Month in Texas and elsewhere to raise awareness of the program that invites citizens to anonymously share information that can lead to solving crimes — and be eligible for a cash reward. Baytown Crime Stoppers is using the opportunity to highlight some cases that have long resisted resolution.
Baytown Crime Stoppers can pay for information that leads to a suspect being arrested and charged in a felony crime that occurred in Baytown. When you submit a tip, you are given a unique code number. If the person is arrested and charged, you can call back and get instructions on receiving your cash reward using that number — you never have to give you name.
While most of Harris County participates in the Houston Crime Stoppers program, Baytown has its own organization, managed by a volunteer board of directors. While the program used to be completely funded by assessments paid by people convicted of crimes in Harris County Courts, that revenue has declined dramatically, forcing the local board to raise money in addition to its core mission of supporting law enforcement as a conduit for confidential information.
Board president Eileen Hall said, “Once we had a contract that supported our operation — and it’s not today’s reality.” Revenue from court fees is expected to fall short of covering rewards paid out in 2022, much less the costs of maintaining a 24-hour tip line.
Rewards can be up to $2,000; for a murder charge, the award can be up to $5,000.
Most awards are determined by the Crime Stoppers Board, but some are set: Fugitives featured on baytowncrimestoppers.com have a set award amount, typically $500. Some homicide cases have a set amount.
In declaring January Crime Stoppers Month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Since 1976, Crime Stoppers programs have empowered citizens across our state to take a stand against crime in their communities and reclaim their sense of safety. These programs foster collaboration among law enforcement agencies, citizens and the news media to solve crimes and bring criminals to justice.”
There are several ways to provide a tip to Baytown Crime Stoppers:
