Feral dog captures the heart of a community

Patches is just like any other dog. She’s cute and full of personality. She gets fed at least twice a day. She gets yummy treats. Sometimes she gets home-cooked meals. She loves to play with her toys. Sometimes she gets read to. She loves to play with other dogs. She loves to see her “owner” coming. And most importantly, she is loved.
But this was not always the case.
You see, Patches is not like any other dog. Patches is feral and is scared of humans.
She is a Pit bull mix who has a deformed leg and walks with a limp. Was this the reason she was dumped to live on the streets all on her own more than 12 years ago?
For 10 of those years, Patches took up residence in a field in the Cottonwood subdivision of Mont Belvieu. This spot is known by the locals as “Patches’ Place.”
Everyone in the neighborhood knows her. She’s the town’s dog and some even call her the “Mayor of Mont Belvieu.” Folks would bring her food and some of the local restaurants would give her leftovers. Most everyone was happy to have her live there and they would wave and tell her hello every time they saw her. She had captured the heart of the neighborhood.
Animal control and others have tried capturing her, but Patches wasn’t having any of that. She seemed to be just fine right where she was. She had found friends and contentment. She would get to walk often with her best friend, Buddy, and his owner. She was safe. But living on the street is a hard life, especially for an aging dog.
Along comes a newcomer to town, Staci Michelle Sallouha, one of those special people who just loves dogs. She fell in love with Patches and joined in the effort to keep her fed and safe.
“I’ve never met a dog like this,” said Staci. “Everyone just loves her.”
For four years, Staci has been trying to make that all-important connection with Patches in the hopes of catching her. Her intent is to bring her home to be part of her family. Perhaps she and Staci’s 4-year old rescue Pit/Lab mix, Rudy, would become the best of friends?
Many more attempts were made to coax her into a kennel or to put a lanyard on her. But, again, Patches wasn’t having any of that. So, their relationship remains the same. Patches does her own thing while Staci continues to strengthen their bond by developing a daily visiting and feeding routine.
She had totally captured Staci’s heart.
“There is just something about her. She is so special and has touched the lives of so many people. She is the queen,” said Staci. “She controls my life. I won’t leave town unless I know someone will go feed her. I won’t leave if there’s a hurricane. I have to be here for her. That’s MY dog!”
Patches recognizes Staci’s vehicle and perks up when she sees her coming. Staci has slowly been able to get closer and closer to her, but Patches can’t bring herself to trust her completely. She just won’t let anyone touch her. But she was now Staci’s dog and everyone knew it.
“It’s hard not to love her,” said Staci. “Dogs are my thing. They have a special tender spot in my heart.”
In Sept. 2021, Staci started a Facebook page, For the Love of Patches, to shed light on Patches’ feral life and the efforts to rescue her.
“Currently, I have no sense of peace in my soul,” Staci admitted. “Patches lights me up. She gives me that peace. I know she has a purpose.”
On Jan. 1, 2023, Patches was spooked by fireworks and ran off. She’s done that before, but would always return after just a day or two.
But this time was different. Days went by without anyone seeing her. Staci took her search to social media by posting to any site she could find and started receiving phone calls and messages from around town saying they had spotted Patches. She’d hop in her car and race over to the location, but there would be no Patches. They may have been false reports, or maybe Patches had just moved on.
The Facebook page was getting so many new members who heard about Patches’ plight, that Staci solicited the help of her friend and fellow dog lover, Devin Theriot, to help administer it.
The page has grown to nearly 500 followers from all over the country. She even has around 800 followers on TikTok.
“Patches needs to be taken care of. She shouldn’t be by herself in her last years. She deserves safety and peace. She is in rough shape. A survivor,” says Devin. “She’s the only dog I haven’t been able to hug. But I just love her. She just does that to people. They just fall in love with her. It’s something about her. Something about her soul. She is loved. And she has love, just not for people. Except Staci.”
Then on Jan. 8, Staci got a report that Patches had been spotted in Old River, seven miles from her home. This time, it was indeed Patches. Even Buddy’s owner brought him to see her. It was a glorious reunion.
But the dilemma, at that time, was how do they get Patches back to her place? Again, kennels and traps didn’t work. Patches has a special friend who has vowed to pay for any of her medical needs for the rest of her life, which included getting someone to tranquilize her with a dart. But the veterinarian said it would be too much of a risk to a dog her age and condition, so instead he gave her a milder sedative to add to her food that would be safe and hopefully effective enough to catch her.
Staci says she could tell the sedative was working. Patches even laid down and looked as though she was sleeping. She and Devin slowly, cautiously, tiptoed over to her and as soon as they got near her, she jumped up and ran into the woods. They pursued her but realized Patches was headed towards the highway. They were afraid she’d get hit by a vehicle, so they decided “no more.”
“I have dreams about her,” said Staci. “In them, I am able to catch her or she just runs up to me. Then when I wake up. I’m scared for her. I pray for her. And I think, ‘Why won’t this dog love me?’”
In the meantime, the neighbors are okay and honored to have Patches there and just want what’s best for her. They keep an eye out for her and report her activities to Staci.
“She is very comfortable, so for now, we will be leaving her where she is,” Staci informed the Facebook followers. “I know you all miss seeing her in the field (I do too) but we feel it is best to leave her there and the neighbors do not mind.”
Staci keeps to her routine of feeding her twice a day. And makes frequent trips just to visit with her. All while trying to figure out how to bring her dog home or if it is even possible to do so.
“I keep wondering why this dog came into my life,” said Staci. “She’s in it for a reason. I think it might be to help each other get through this life.”
Not only is Patches helping Staci get through life, her Facebook page has helped save a severely abused and abandoned dog. This has inspired Staci to help more of these distressed dogs by launching a website. She hasn’t sorted out the details yet, but wants to help by raising funds for the more severely injured or neglected animals.
Devin has learned a lot from Patches and wants people to know that even a feral dog is a deserving dog and you can’t just judge a book by its cover.
“They deserve love, safety and comfort,” she said. “That love isn’t going to look the same. You may not be able to cuddle with them on the couch, but they can be loved and show love.”
Staci also has plans on writing children’s books about Patches and the lessons she’s learned from her.
“She’s taught me so much. I now know it’s not all about me,” she said. “She brings love to us. I just want to do something good, in a positive way. I don’t want her to be forgotten when she dies. I want to keep her story alive.”
If her Facebook page is any indication, no one will be forgetting about Patches any time soon.
A lot of people are hoping that Staci, Devin and all of Patches’ friends will find a way to get her home where she can be properly cared for and kept safe.
After all, she’s just like any other dog. Or is she so much more?
