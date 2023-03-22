K9 1

Daniel Kiel, a groundskeeper for Goose Creek CISD, pays respects to K9 Lenin, the police dog who died after a snake bite March 9. On Tuesday, a special memorial service was held for the K9 at Faith Family Church with many Baytown police officers and city dignitaries, including Mayor Brandon Capetillo and several council members, in attendance.

 Sun photo by Matt Hollis

While speaking of K9 Lenin, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said he will always be a part of the Baytown Police Department and they will never forget him. 

At a special memorial service at Faith Family Church Tuesday, many Baytown police officers, including many from its K9 unit, gathered to pay respects to a fallen K9 Lenin. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.