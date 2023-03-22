Daniel Kiel, a groundskeeper for Goose Creek CISD, pays respects to K9 Lenin, the police dog who died after a snake bite March 9. On Tuesday, a special memorial service was held for the K9 at Faith Family Church with many Baytown police officers and city dignitaries, including Mayor Brandon Capetillo and several council members, in attendance.
While speaking of K9 Lenin, Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said he will always be a part of the Baytown Police Department and they will never forget him.
At a special memorial service at Faith Family Church Tuesday, many Baytown police officers, including many from its K9 unit, gathered to pay respects to a fallen K9 Lenin.
K9 Lenin was pronounced dead March 9 after a poisonous snake bit him during an on-duty training exercise.
Stringer said the late dog was the department’s first Explosive Ordinance Detection K9 dog. He had been trained to find bombs and guns.
K9 Lenin was assigned to K9 Officer Hunter Kinzie No. 53 and assigned badge number 253.
Chaplain Eric Bolenbaucher greeted the audience that came to honor the legacy of K9 Lenin. The stage was adorned with flowers and portraits of K9 Lenin, including the one created by artist Ken Pridgeon in honor of the late K9.
Stringer said they mourn the loss of Kinzie’s partner, who was born in Hungary in 2020.
“He was a member of the Baytown police department, as any of us,” Stringer said. “Though he was only a member of the department for a short time, K9 Lenin and his partner made our city a safer place.”
Stringer said K9 Lenin was responsible for conducting three sweeps for explosives and 17 for weapons.
“During that time, he located 10 firearms and a lot of items related to evidence,” Stringer said. “And that was just in 2022. In 2023, he was well on his way to exceeding that.”
Stringer said K9 Lenin was responsible for removing three additional weapons from the streets of Baytown.
“That is 13 weapons that will never hurt anybody in the City of Baytown. That is because of you and your partner,” Stringer said.
Stringer added that Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin held up the best tradition of the Baytown Police Department K9 unit and set the standard for a K9 team. He added that in February, Kinzie and K9 Lenin went to Dothan, Alabama, to compete and train in a week-long seminar against 75 other K9 teams.
Stringer said K9 Officer Kinzie and K9 Lenin won the Top Bomb Dog Award, second place for Bomb Scramble and third place for Bomb Vehicles at the seminar.
Cpl. Jeremy Stevens, handler and trainer for the K9 unit, said he had the pleasure of watching K9 Lenin run when he first came to the U.S. The Maliherd, a mixed breed between a Belgium Malinois and a German Shepherd, was born in Hungary.
“He was a phenomenal dog,” Stevens said.
Stevens then read “Guardians of the Night,” a poem typically dictated at the funerals of military service dogs.
“If needed at another time and place, I would gladly take up your fight. I am a military working dog, and together we are guardians of the night,” Stevens read.
Kinzie said K9 Lenin was a special dog.
“He was a great dog to work with,” Kinzie said. “He blew me away and did everything he was supposed to. All I had to do was hold the leash. Thank you for helping to celebrate the dog that he was.”
During the service, Kinzie and his wife, Lilly, were given a folded American flag in remembrance of K9 Lenin.
Kinzie said he was appreciative of Chief Stringer and everyone at the Baytown Police Department that helped put the memorial service together.
“It was a great send-off for (K9 Lenin),” he said. “I want to thank all of the folks that came out to celebrate what he had done in a short time.”
K9 Lenin was cremated, and his ashes were presented to Officer Kinzie.
Daniel Kiel, Goose Creek CISD groundskeeper, attended the memorial service. Kiel is a U.S. Army veteran who served in 1977.
“We are all brothers in arms. We serve each other, and we are family. This is my family, too,” Kiel said.
