America is the wealthiest nation on earth. Out of 195 nations in the world, there are maybe 20 that match our standard of living. Why do so many Americans feel like victims?

Politicians are quite adept at playing the victim card to get votes.  Historically, the Democrats captured the votes of working-class voters with appeals to class resentment.  They painted the Republicans as country club snobs who got rich by exploiting workers. This narrative allowed the Democrats to dominate American politics from the 1930s through the 1970s. After the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980, Republicans slowly chipped away at Democratic dominance and peeled away blue-collar voters. Today, Republicans are the party of the working class, and they pulled this off despite consistently cutting taxes for the wealthy. The GOP figured out how to play the victim card by shifting the debate away from economic to cultural issues. They attacked the cultural elite, which includes institutions like Hollywood, the media and universities. They convinced average Joes that the Democrats were latte sipping snoots who looked down on them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.