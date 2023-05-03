America is the wealthiest nation on earth. Out of 195 nations in the world, there are maybe 20 that match our standard of living. Why do so many Americans feel like victims?
Politicians are quite adept at playing the victim card to get votes. Historically, the Democrats captured the votes of working-class voters with appeals to class resentment. They painted the Republicans as country club snobs who got rich by exploiting workers. This narrative allowed the Democrats to dominate American politics from the 1930s through the 1970s. After the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980, Republicans slowly chipped away at Democratic dominance and peeled away blue-collar voters. Today, Republicans are the party of the working class, and they pulled this off despite consistently cutting taxes for the wealthy. The GOP figured out how to play the victim card by shifting the debate away from economic to cultural issues. They attacked the cultural elite, which includes institutions like Hollywood, the media and universities. They convinced average Joes that the Democrats were latte sipping snoots who looked down on them.
In response to their losses among working class men, Democrats increased their votes among women and minority groups. They recalibrated their victim message by labeling their Republican adversaries as racist and sexist.Victimization drives up voter turnout, and it raises a lot of money too. That is why politicians jump on even the slightest transgression and make it seem like a battle for the soul of America. Their scorn is gleefully amplified by ideologically complicit networks like MSNBC, CNN, Fox and Newsmax.
The 2016 election was a classic battle of victims. Trump regularly whined about being treated unfairly, even though he inherited a fortune and lived in a luxury resort. Clinton complained of sexism, yet she was a U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, probably the most powerful woman in American history.
I doubt that either one of them really felt sorry for themselves, but they keenly understood that voters wanted to vent their anger and resentments. Both happily played the role of martyr.
Social media profits from victimhood too. Internet bloggers, Twitter bombers and social media influencers need a certain number of followers or website hits to make money. Fury drives Internet traffic, and if you tell your followers that they are victims of a grand conspiracy, they will keep coming back for more.
The tough part of the victim industry is maintaining the rage. The victim racket is built on a steady diet of doom, and given our limited attention span, there is great pressure to find the next big thing. With the 2024 elections looming, I anxiously await the next cataclysm.
Victimhood is incredibly corrosive, and the damage is not limited to politics. It undermines individual initiative. If someone is constantly told they are a victim, they are going to act like a victim. People who are repeatedly told that their plight is the result of dark conspiratorial forces won’t do anything to help themselves. If the system is rigged, why bother?
Envy, insecurity and anxiety are natural human emotions. Public spirited citizens cannot let deceitful politicians and media hucksters stoke these emotions.
Your political adversary is not your enemy.
Steve Showalter is a columnist for the Baytown Sun.
