The average income for the 29,900 households in Chambers County is $87,584 and the top occupations are construction (7,021) and manufacturing (4,543) with about half the population under 35 years of age.

Those are some of the numbers reported by County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, the elected leader of Chambers County government, at a recent luncheon meeting of the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce at Eagle Pointe.

